District 6B: Anaconda boys win in OT, Missoula Loyola girls hold on late in championship thrillers

ANACONDA — The District 6B basketball tournament wrapped up with a pair of thrillers Saturday evening at The Snake Pit.

The Anaconda Copperheads boys team held serve at home in a wild overtime victory over Missoula Loyola, 67-62, while Loyola's girls held off rival Florence in the nightcap, 57-52.

Anaconda boys 67, Missoula Loyola 62, OT

Despite trailing by 11 halfway through the fourth quarter, the Anaconda boys basketball team rallied and a late 3-pointer from Brody Galle tied it up 57-57 with seconds left to force overtime. Loyola's ensuing shot to win it was in and out, certifying the extra period.

The Rams led by as many as 14 in the second half.

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports The Anaconda boys basketball team wins the District 6B championship on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Ryder Anderson led Anaconda with 17 points while Kyson Patrick added 14 and Galle finished with 11. Finn Haffey led the way for Loyola with 24 points while Cameron Buxton scored 16 and Jamo Kendrick, who returned from a long injury delay this season for the tournament, added 15.

Both teams advance to the Western B divisional tournament next week in Pablo.

Missoula Loyola girls 62, Florence 57

After splitting their regular season meetings, rivals Loyola and Florence met in the girls championship game.

Loyola jumped out fast with a 17-2 lead in the opening quarter and a 32-22 advantage by halftime. The Breakers poured it on after the break and led 47-25 late in the third quarter.

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports The Missoula Loyola girls basketball team wins the District 6B championship on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

But once the fourth quarter began, the Falcons flipped a switch and rallied furiously to storm back behind a strong defensive effort, and Taylor Pyette tied it 49-49 on a layup with three minutes to play.

The Breakers were able to hold on down the stretch and settled in as they sealed the deal to win the district championship, led behind a big performance from Spencer Laird who had 26 points. Newly committed, Laird pledged to Stanford's women's program last Sunday. Emme Laird added 18 while Sammy McHugh scored 11.

Pyette led Florence 14, with nine of her points coming during the Falcon's rally in the fourth quarter. Maggie Schneiter added 13 for the Falcons. Both teams will be the top seeds from the 6B at the Western B Divisional in Pablo next week.

