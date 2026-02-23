Missoula Loyola standout Spencer Laird commits to Stanford women's basketball

MISSOULA — The Stanford Cardinal are adding some major Montana flair to their Class of 2027 recruits.

Missoula Loyola forward Spencer Laird announced her commitment via social media on Sunday afternoon to Stanford to continue her college basketball career.

One of the top talents in the state, it's a commitment that comes from one of the state's most sought-after recruits in recent years. During a breakout sophomore campaign last year, Laird began to reel in a laundry list of offers as the 6-foot-3 forward's game developed and blossomed rapidly for the Breakers, who finished third at the Class B state tournament in Missoula.

Pretty sweet commitment in Missoula today as Loyola standout Spencer Laird announces her pledge to Stanford. Has been a star from the get-go for the Breakers and is in the midst of a dominant junior season. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/TfUzrl4R84 — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) February 22, 2026

As a junior this season, Laird's game has gone to another level entirely. She's averaging 29.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 steals, 2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. She's shooting at a 71.2% clip on two-point shots, and 32.5% from 3-point range.

With Laird and Co., the Breakers have again been one of the top teams in the state. Loyola is 17-1 this season as it prepares to enter the District 6B tournament this week in Anaconda.

It won't be the first time a standout from the Garden City takes her talents to Stanford, either. Former Missoula Big Sky legend Joslyn Tinkle played at Stanford from 2009-2013 where she was a part of 137 wins under legendary coach Tara VanDerveer with one run to a national championship game and two more Final Fours.