Billings Central's Kamryn Reinker, Billings West's Moose Ludwig are Midland Roundtable Athletes of Year

BILLINGS — A pair of three-sport standouts are the Midland Roundtable’s latest athletes of the year. Billings Central’s Kamryn Reinker and Billings West’s Matt “Moose” Ludwig received their awards during Wednesday night's annual banquet inside the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

Reinker built one of Central’s most decorated prep careers in recent memory, earning first‑team all‑state honors three times in both volleyball and basketball. She also helped the Rams win three state volleyball championships and two in basketball.

"This amazing environment, it's so cool. I remember getting to come watch last year and just remember thinking how amazing it was," Reinker said. "All this that you guys do for us, it's truly special knowing all the hard work we put in truly does pay off."

Reinker enjoyed thriving in close games — "sophomore basketball year, every game was like … four, three points" — and remembers a marathon state volleyball title series against Frenchtown won by the Rams in 10 sets. She is expected to be a key player in the Midland Roundtable’s Montana/Wyoming All‑Star basketball series in June before joining the Montana Lady Griz basketball program.

WATCH Kamryn and Moose accept their awards and hear their reactions:

Central's Reinker, West's Ludwig named Midland Roundtable Athletes of Year

Ludwig earned first‑team all‑state honors in football, basketball and track during his years at West, capped by a state discus title and Montana’s Gatorade football player of the year award. After collecting Power 5 offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Georgia and several others, Ludwig enrolled early at Texas Tech and returned home with straight A’s.

"Just thanking the community, really, is what was going through my mind," Ludwig said. "They helped build me into the situation to be up here on stage today and to win this award. And they pushed me to be the best I could be."

He plays in honor of his late brother Nicko and lives by the motto, “Don't let the hard days win.” Ludwig says Texas Tech’s facilities and recovery tech — even a “zero‑gravity” napping pod — have blown him away as he prepares for the next level.

Last May Skyview’s Rae Smart and West's Zach Morse were named 2025 athletes of the year.

Billings Skyview’s Kenna Pfeifle earned the Maier Award in honor of former Roundtable member Kathy Maier who lost her battle with health issues, and daughter Nicki Maier-Bryce who also passed away. The $500 scholarship is presented to a graduating senior deemed "most courageous athlete" by the Roundtable committee.

Pfeifle is a three-sport athlete for the Falcons who has learned to manage epilepsy after experiencing a seizure near the team bus following a basketball trip her sophomore year. She has signed to play softball at Division II University of Jamestown.

2026 Female finalists: Eva Blatchford (Senior), Tenley Leffler (Skyview), Brooklyn Pierce (West), Kamryn Reinker (Central), Annika Stergar (Central).

2026 Male finalists: Makael Aguayo (West), Matt Ludwig (West), Howie Martin (Central), Greyson Piseno (Central), William Snell (Central).

Past finalists and winners of the award — first given in 1989 — can be seen here.