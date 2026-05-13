Midland Roundtable AOY: Kamryn Reinker heads to Montana Grizzlies built on close calls, titles

BILLINGS — Kamryn Reinker knows all about nail-biters — especially winning them.

"Sophomore basketball year, every game was like … four, three points," she recalled.

And there was the state volleyball battle with Frenchtown in 2024 when the Broncs forced Central into an if-necessary championship match that didn’t seem to end.

"We played 10 whole sets because they beat us the first game in five, and then we beat them the second game in five. It was never just given to us," Reinker said.

WATCH Kamryn's story:

Midland Roundtable AOY: Kamryn Reinker heads to UM built on close calls, titles

The Billings Central standout built one of the most decorated prep careers in recent memory, earning first-team all-state honors three times in both volleyball and basketball, while collecting three state volleyball championship trophies. And nearly three more in basketball.

"Winning back-to-back (in) basketball really made not winning this past season hurt even more. It wasn't something we were used to," she said.

But she’s excited by the future, especially having been committed for a while to hoop for the Montana Lady Griz. And before she arrives, you can bet on her to make an impact in next month's Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball series.

Her preparation leaves little to chance.

"I get up every morning, at the latest 5:20, and I either go work out or get basketball shooting in. Yeah, I'm in bed by 9 p.m. every night," Reinker admitted with a laugh.

Likely dreaming about how to win those nail-biters.

The Midland Roundtable athlete of the year awards banquet is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.