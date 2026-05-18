BILLINGS — Matt Ludwig — widely known as Moose — is an extremely healthy eater, but admits he has a weakness.

"If I was just hanging out and needed a quick little sweet treat, I'm going with Oreos. I mean, I could eat a whole party pack of those. It's bad," Ludwig said with a wide grin.

Moose had a whole party pack of Power 5 football programs offering him, but ultimately chose Texas Tech.

After early enrollment in January with the Red Raiders, the tight end just came home with straight A's in the classroom while excelling on special teams.

WATCH Moose's story:

Midland Roundtable AOY: Matt 'Moose' Ludwig already living dream at Texas Tech

"I mean, it's through the roof. This is something I've dreamed about my whole life, just to be out on that field and to thrive and live the dream that I've always dreamt," Ludwig said.

The three-sport standout at Billings West earned first-team all-state honors in football, basketball and track, where he was also a discus state champion. Football coach Rob Stanton calls Moose the best high school athlete he has ever coached. Ludwig was also Montana's Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a senior.

Family is everything to him — especially playing in the spirit of his late little brother, "Nicko," who beat a debilitating heart condition before passing away at age 12. Playing for "Nicko," Moose's motto is "Don't let the hard days win." A tattoo inked less than 2 weeks ago doubles down on that message. The brothers also shared a favorite movie.

"I could watch Rocky until I die. If you include every single one, I could watch all of them. But the best one is Rocky IV," Ludwig said.

Determined to shine at Texas Tech, Ludwig says he has been blown away by what he calls a football resort — from facilities to nutrition. But his most unique experience may be a napping pod.

"It's like this zero-gravity, almost, sleeping pod and it just fully relaxes your body and your mind. Thirty minutes is equal to, like, three hours of sleep," Ludwig said.

And to bounce back from any nap with instant energy, he can always reach for that Oreo party pack.

The Midland Roundtable athlete of the year awards banquet is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.