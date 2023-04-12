Colstrip grad Andrew Torgerson to be next athletic director at Laurel High School

LAUREL — Andrew Torgerson will be the next athletic director at Laurel High School. Torgerson's hiring was finalized by a unanimous vote during a Laurel Public Schools board meeting Tuesday evening.

Torgerson comes to Laurel from Colstrip High School, where he has served as athletic director for the past two years. He replaces outgoing AD Riley Mayo, and will begin his duties in Laurel this summer.

"I'm super excited for the opportunity," Torgerson told MTN Sports. "It will be a lot of fun."

A 2009 Colstrip graduate, Torgerson played college football at Minot State in North Dakota, though injuries forced his retirement. He served as a student assistant coach with Minot State in 2014 while earning a degree in math and physical education. He achieved a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of Montana in 2021.

Torgerson was hired at Class B Colstrip prior to the 2015-16 academic year and has been there for the past eight years, serving as head athletic director for the past two and assistant AD in the two years prior to that.

Torgerson was the Colts' head football coach in the 2020 and 2021 seasons and was also previously an assistant coach for football and for wrestling. Torgerson has been the head track and field coach at Colstrip for all eight years of his tenure there.

Laurel is still in the process of finding a new football coach to replace Mike Ludwig, who stepped down in January after winning 133 games and two Class A state championships in 21 seasons as head coach.

