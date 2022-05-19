2022 Midland Roundtable Athletes of the Year: Kaitlin Grossman, Taco Dowler

BILLINGS - Kaitlin Grossman and Taco Dowler are the Midland Roundtable's 2022 Athletes of the Year, giving Billings West a clean sweep of the latest awards.

Grossman earned 1st-team all-state honors in basketball, volleyball and track, and was academic all-state in each. She owns multiple track state championships and was part of West's basketball co-championship during the 2019-20 season.

A team captain in basketball and volleyball, Grossman will continue her athletic career with a basketball scholarship to MSU Billings.

Dowler combined to earn 10 varsity letters between football, basketball and track and has accepted a football scholarship to Montana State.

Among his notable honors, he's West's all-time leading receiver and Montana's Gatorade Football Player of the Year. He was Eastern AA offensive MVP after his junior and senior seasons.

2022 Finalists:

Female: Brooke Berry (Skyview), Kaitlin Grossman (West), Mya Hansen (Central), Kennedy Venner (Senior), Jaeden Wolff (West).

Male: Isaiah Claunch (West), Caden Dowler (West), Taco Dowler (West), Drake Rhodes (West), Payton Sanders (Skyview).

Coaches from the four Billings high schools relay nominations to the Roundtable, a group of longtime local sports enthusiasts, who vote on 10 graduating seniors (five boys, five girls) as AOY finalists before unveiling winners annually at their mid-May banquet. The award has been presented since 1989.

Last year's winners were West's Neil Daily and Isabelle Erickson of Central. This year's guest speaker was former Montana Tech football coach Bob Green.

Past Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year winners

2021 — Neil Daily, West; Isabelle Erickson, Central.

2020 — Julius Mims, Skyview; Maddie Albrecht, West.

2019 — Jesse Owens, West; Chrishon Dixon, Central; Tiahna Vladic, Senior.

2018 — Gabe Sulser, Senior; Charlie Klepps, Senior; Maddie Brockel, West.

2017 — Braydon Deming, West; Brittanee Fisher, Senior.

2016 — Jacob Hadley, Central; Christina Aragon, Senior.

2015 — Kendal Manuel, Skyview; Taylor Mims, Senior.

2014 — Joe Zimmer, Senior; Morgan Sulser, Senior.

2013 — Jacob Stanton, Central; Sammy Elliott, Central.

2012 — Brady Gustafson, West; Dani Aragon, Senior.

2011 — Tanner Sprenkle, Senior; Jackie Elliott, Central and Danielle Muri, West.

2010 — Carson Hilliard, Skyview; Alexa Aragon, Senior.

2009 — Aleksei Grosulak, Central; Kylie Kufeld, Senior.

2008 — Casey McMillan, Central; Callie Muri, West.

2007 — Shane Robison, West; Bridgette Hoenke, Senior.

2006 — Mark Desin, Senior; Katie St. John, Skyview.

2005 — Josh Hedge, West; Sara Bents, West.

2004 — Beau Malia, Skyview; Dana Conway, West.

2003 — Matt Lebsock, Skyview; Shelli Vicars, West.

2002 — Dallas Leslie, Central; Rebekah Patrick, West.

2001 — Kendall Selle, West; Jenny Doely, Senior.

2000 — Kane Ioane, Skyview; Jenny Balgua, Senior.

1999 — Brandon VanCleeve, West; Kelli Olson, Senior.

1998 — John Edwards, West; Michele Solomon, Senior.

1997 — Parker Aldrich, Central; Betsy Morrison, Skyview.

1996 — Mike Andy, Skyview; Kate Brayko, Central.

1995 — Jon Ueland, West; Linda Weyler, Senior.

1994 — J.P. Williams, Skyview; Christy Otte, Central.

1993 — Eli Workman, Senior; Shiloh Schwab, Skyview.

1992 — Guy Atkins, Skyview; Rachel Smetanka, Skyview.

1991 — Jeff Ellis, Skyview; Stacy Lanning, West.

1990 — Steven Falls Down, Central; Brittany Schaff, Central.

1989 — Travis Orser, West; Erika Boggio, Senior.