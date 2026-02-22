State girls wrestling: Billings Senior wins fourth straight team title

BILLINGS — Montana's sixth high school girls state wrestling tournament came to a close on Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Billings Senior already had the team title locked down before emerging with four individual titles during the championship rounds. The Broncs rolled to 232 points to seize the Class AA title for the fourth straight year. Kalsipell Flathead finished in second with 102.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Miles City repeated as the Class A champion with 148.5 points. The Fort Benton girls seized the Class B crown with 97 points and Simms claimed its second consecutive Class C title with 65 points.

Both Billings Senior's Meadow Mahlmeister and Simms' Hayley Petersen earned their third consecutive state titles as juniors, Petersen at 110 pounds and Mahlmeister at 140. Both victories came by pinfall.

For complete results from the girls tournament, click here.

