State B-C wrestling: Seeking four-peat, Huntley Project builds big advantage

BILLINGS — When analyzing what the Huntley Project wrestling program has been able to build, coach Tim Kaczmarek credits offseason work, strong tutelage and solid participation.

It’s allowed the Red Devils to become the predominant team in the classification, and they’re on the doorstep of their fourth consecutive Class B state title at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Through the first two rounds of the 2025 tournament, Huntley Project has amassed 191.5 points to build a big lead over second-place Glasgow (128.5 points) and third-place Conrad (91.5).

Results: 2025 Class B-C boys state wrestling - Day 2

“It really starts with our AAU program. We’ve got a lot of good coaches there, and by the time they get to high school they know the system and they know the routine and all the expectations,” Kaczmarek said after Friday's semifinal action. “And we just keep building on it from there.

“We’ve been lucky to have a big room every year, which helps us because we have a lot of practice partners and it makes everybody better.”

That’s been proven again, as the Red Devils have put six in Saturday’s championship finals, including three looking to add to their trophy cases in Blake Ramaeker at 132 pounds, Baylor Burton at 138 and Hayden Ramaeker at 175.

Burton, a senior, is chasing his third consecutive crown.

The Red Devils’ other finalists are Ethan Reynolds at 110 pounds, Grady Schmidt at 150 and Tucker Kaczmarek at 165. And the team still has eight alive in the meaningful wrestleback rounds.

“We just asked our kids to go out and wrestle as hard as they can for six minutes, and I think they did that,” Tim Kaczmarek said. “We lost a few, but we still battled. Out of the 15 we brought here, we still have 14 going (Saturday).”

Blake Ramaeker is still on track to capture his second individual title after winning as an eighth grader last season. But he faces a tough opponent in Choteau 132-pounder Asher Clayton, a two-time champ.

Clayton, a senior, won his first high school title as a sophomore in Palmer, Alaska, two years ago before winning it here in Montana in 2024. He defeated Ramaeker by a 2-1 score during a match earlier this season.

“It’s definitely going to be a lot harder this time,” Clayton conceded after winning in the semifinals on Friday. “(Ramaeker) knows what he’s doing. I know he’s been pushing his butt off, so I just have to push harder.”

Five others in the B-C ranks came into the weekend chasing repeat titles, and all five reached the championship round.

Kohner Schipman of Malta goes for No. 2 against Nolan Evenson of Red Lodge at 144 pounds, while Glasgow’s Khye Gamas looks for a repeat facing Plains-Hot Springs’ John Waterbury at 157.

The 175-pound final is between two repeat contenders — Conrad’s Chris Graham and Huntley Project’s Hayden Ramaeker. Brady Armstrong of Jefferson is going for a repeat against Deer Lodge’s Kaiden Dolan in the 215-pound title bout.

And Timothy Schmidt of Eureka, denied last season after winning a title two years ago, looks to get back atop the podium against Conrad’s Blaine VanDyke of Conrad at 126.

In the Class C team chase, perennial contender Circle is in front with 58 points after two days of competition. The Wildcats, with Anson Taylor in the 103-pound final, lead last year’s champion Forsyth (45 points) and third-place Cascade (41 points).

The other B-C finalists are: Glasgow’s Jack Morehouse at 103 pounds, Conrad’s Riley McLeod at 110, Forsyth’s Ryan Wiggins and Glasgow’s Cody Kuka at 118, Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega at 138, Wolf Point’s Jesse Reed at 150, Cut Bank’s Alex Wahl at 165, Glasgow’s Michael King and Malta’s Kenan Labrie at 190, and Wolf Point’s Michael Bell and Eureka’s Wes Banks at heavyweight.

