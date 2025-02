Results: 2025 Class B-C boys state wrestling - Day 2

Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted

Class B-C boys state wrestling tournament Feb. 13-15 at First Interstate Arena at Metrapark in Billings Team scores: Huntley Project 191.5, Glasgow 128.5, Conrad 91.5, Eureka 77.5, Malta 72.5, Circle 58, Choteau 53.5, Wolf Point 50.5, Plains 45.5, Columbus 45, Forsyth 45, Cascade 41, Jefferson 40, Red Lodge 38.5, Deer Lodge 30.5, Baker 29.5, Cut Bank 29.5, Chinook 27.5, Florence 26.5, Whitehall 25.5, Fairfield 22.5, Anaconda 21.5, Townsend 21, Colstrip 21, Poplar 21, Big Sandy 18, Broadus 18, Thompson Falls 16, St. Ignatius 15, Darby 14, Manhattan 14, Valier 14, Fort Benton 13.5, Shepherd 12.5, Plentywood 11, Arlee 4, Simms 2.5. Individual results 103

Champ. Round 1 - Tate Crabb (Choteau) 30-11 won by fall over Ezekial Gourneau (Poplar) 6-21 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Pierce (Glasgow) 10-10 won by fall over Ethan Traver (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 11-13 (Fall 2:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Remington Licht (Fairfield/Power) 19-11 won by tech fall over Tyrell Turnsplenty (Harlem) 2-4 (TF-1.5 6:00 (21-6))

Champ. Round 1 - Anson Taylor (Circle) 39-10 won by fall over Kale Stokes (Conrad) 12-25 (Fall 0:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Trent Shay (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 19-10 won by decision over Truit Nelson (Circle) 14-21 (Dec 4-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Brogan Burton (Huntley Project (Worden)) 29-16 won by fall over Caleb Speer (Florence-Carlton) 8-24 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Kayeiko Villaluz (Wolf Point) 19-23 won by major decision over Caleb Scussel (Florence-Carlton) 8-19 (MD 13-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Jack Morehouse (Glasgow) 36-13 won by fall over Quade Skogen (Whitehall/Harrison) 0-4 (Fall 0:09)

Quarterfinal - Tate Crabb (Choteau) 31-12 won by major decision over Hunter Pierce (Glasgow) 11-11 (MD 14-5)

Quarterfinal - Anson Taylor (Circle) 41-10 won by fall over Remington Licht (Fairfield/Power) 19-13 (Fall 0:47)

Quarterfinal - Brogan Burton (Huntley Project (Worden)) 30-17 won by fall over Trent Shay (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 20-11 (Fall 1:43)

Quarterfinal - Jack Morehouse (Glasgow) 38-13 won by fall over Kayeiko Villaluz (Wolf Point) 20-24 (Fall 0:32)

Cons. Round 1 - Ethan Traver (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 12-14 won by fall over Ezekial Gourneau (Poplar) 6-22 (Fall 2:49)

Cons. Round 1 - Kale Stokes (Conrad) 13-26 won by fall over Tyrell Turnsplenty (Harlem) 2-5 (Fall 4:22)

Cons. Round 1 - Truit Nelson (Circle) 16-21 won by fall over Caleb Speer (Florence-Carlton) 8-25 (Fall 4:06)

Cons. Round 1 - Caleb Scussel (Florence-Carlton) 9-20 won by fall over Quade Skogen (Whitehall/Harrison) 0-5 (Fall 1:32)

Cons. Round 2 - Kayeiko Villaluz (Wolf Point) 20-24 won by fall over Ethan Traver (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 12-14 (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Round 2 - Trent Shay (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 20-11 won by fall over Kale Stokes (Conrad) 13-26 (Fall 1:26)

Cons. Round 2 - Truit Nelson (Circle) 16-21 won by tech fall over Remington Licht (Fairfield/Power) 19-13 (TF-1.5 5:00 (15-0))

Cons. Round 2 - Hunter Pierce (Glasgow) 11-11 won by fall over Caleb Scussel (Florence-Carlton) 9-20 (Fall 1:55)

Semifinal - Anson Taylor (Circle) 41-10 won by fall over Tate Crabb (Choteau) 31-12 (Fall 1:04)

Semifinal - Jack Morehouse (Glasgow) 38-13 won by fall over Brogan Burton (Huntley Project (Worden)) 30-17 (Fall 1:10) 110

Champ. Round 1 - Riley McLeod (Conrad) 28-7 won by injury default over Tyler Jurica (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 15-27 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Weston Kirkland (Glasgow) 25-11 won by fall over Jace Wellenstine (Broadwater (Townsend)) 21-14 (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Mason Bazaldua (Red Lodge HS) 23-13 won by tech fall over Kael Smith (Cascade) 14-4 (TF-1.5 4:49 (18-2))

Champ. Round 1 - William Manning (Huntley Project (Worden)) 28-9 won by fall over Heath Hodgskiss (Choteau) 19-22 (Fall 1:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Landon Macioroski (Forsyth) 17-13 won by injury default over Owen Pesanti (Anaconda) 28-9 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Paden Nelson (Circle) 35-17 won by fall over Luciano Torres (Anaconda) 11-11 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Steel Smith (Baker) 21-13 won by major decision over Riley Peterson (Simms) 12-8 (MD 10-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Reynolds (Huntley Project (Worden)) 42-5 won by fall over Rayden West (Valier) 3-22 (Fall 0:46)

Quarterfinal - Riley McLeod (Conrad) 30-7 won by fall over Weston Kirkland (Glasgow) 26-12 (Fall 3:28)

Quarterfinal - Mason Bazaldua (Red Lodge HS) 24-14 won by decision over William Manning (Huntley Project (Worden)) 29-10 (Dec 9-5)

Quarterfinal - Paden Nelson (Circle) 36-18 won by fall over Landon Macioroski (Forsyth) 17-15 (Fall 1:55)

Quarterfinal - Ethan Reynolds (Huntley Project (Worden)) 44-5 won by fall over Steel Smith (Baker) 22-14 (Fall 0:50)

Cons. Round 1 - Jace Wellenstine (Broadwater (Townsend)) 21-15 won by injury default over Tyler Jurica (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 15-27 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Kael Smith (Cascade) 16-4 won by fall over Heath Hodgskiss (Choteau) 19-23 (Fall 2:52)

Cons. Round 1 - Luciano Torres (Anaconda) 11-12 won by injury default over Owen Pesanti (Anaconda) 28-9 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Riley Peterson (Simms) 13-9 won by tech fall over Rayden West (Valier) 3-23 (TF-1.5 1:48 (15-0))

Cons. Round 2 - Steel Smith (Baker) 22-14 won by injury default over Jace Wellenstine (Broadwater (Townsend)) 21-15 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Kael Smith (Cascade) 16-4 won by fall over Landon Macioroski (Forsyth) 17-15 (Fall 3:33)

Cons. Round 2 - William Manning (Huntley Project (Worden)) 29-10 won by fall over Luciano Torres (Anaconda) 11-12 (Fall 4:55)

Cons. Round 2 - Weston Kirkland (Glasgow) 26-12 won by fall over Riley Peterson (Simms) 13-9 (Fall 2:05)

Semifinal - Riley McLeod (Conrad) 30-7 won by fall over Mason Bazaldua (Red Lodge HS) 24-14 (Fall 1:57)

Semifinal - Ethan Reynolds (Huntley Project (Worden)) 44-5 won by tech fall over Paden Nelson (Circle) 36-18 (TF-1.5 2:00 (19-4)) 118

Champ. Round 1 - Izaak Munski (Cascade) 28-4 won by fall over Aj Shoenbeck (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 19-19 (Fall 1:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Weston Block (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 14-7 won by fall over Sam Sanders (Chinook) 30-19 (Fall 2:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Ashyr Tweet (Fairfield/Power) 29-13 won by fall over Cody Bradley (Colstrip) 22-22 (Fall 1:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Cody Kuka (Glasgow) 12-11 won by fall over Matthew Thurston (Plains / Hot Springs) 16-8 (Fall 1:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Grieve (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 33-8 won by major decision over Casten Martin (Columbus High School) 28-24 (MD 13-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Kye Knaff (Shepherd) 33-8 won by injury default over Blake Hodgskiss (Choteau) 37-18 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Ruben Nelson (Circle) 29-16 won by tech fall over Joseph Cronk (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 26-16 (TF-1.5 4:16 (16-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Ryan Wiggins (Forsyth) 42-11 won by fall over Russell Douglas (Jefferson (Boulder)) 21-17 (Fall 3:25)

Quarterfinal - Izaak Munski (Cascade) 29-5 won by major decision over Weston Block (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 15-8 (MD 23-11)

Quarterfinal - Cody Kuka (Glasgow) 14-11 won by fall over Ashyr Tweet (Fairfield/Power) 30-14 (Fall 1:25)

Quarterfinal - Hunter Grieve (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 34-9 won in sudden victory - 1 over Kye Knaff (Shepherd) 34-9 (SV-1 6-3)

Quarterfinal - Ryan Wiggins (Forsyth) 44-11 won by fall over Ruben Nelson (Circle) 30-17 (Fall 5:30)

Cons. Round 1 - Sam Sanders (Chinook) 31-20 won by fall over Aj Shoenbeck (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 19-20 (Fall 3:49)

Cons. Round 1 - Cody Bradley (Colstrip) 23-23 won by decision over Matthew Thurston (Plains / Hot Springs) 16-9 (Dec 18-12)

Cons. Round 1 - Casten Martin (Columbus High School) 28-25 won by injury default over Blake Hodgskiss (Choteau) 37-18 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Joseph Cronk (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 27-17 won by decision over Russell Douglas (Jefferson (Boulder)) 21-18 (Dec 15-13)

Cons. Round 2 - Ruben Nelson (Circle) 30-17 won by tech fall over Sam Sanders (Chinook) 31-20 (TF-1.5 4:42 (17-0))

Cons. Round 2 - Kye Knaff (Shepherd) 34-9 won by tech fall over Cody Bradley (Colstrip) 23-23 (TF-1.5 3:28 (16-0))

Cons. Round 2 - Ashyr Tweet (Fairfield/Power) 30-14 won by fall over Casten Martin (Columbus High School) 28-25 (Fall 0:49)

Cons. Round 2 - Weston Block (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 15-8 won by fall over Joseph Cronk (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 27-17 (Fall 4:28)

Semifinal - Cody Kuka (Glasgow) 14-11 won by fall over Izaak Munski (Cascade) 29-5 (Fall 3:37)

Semifinal - Ryan Wiggins (Forsyth) 44-11 won by fall over Hunter Grieve (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 34-9 (Fall 4:41) 126

Champ. Round 1 - Timothy Schmidt (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 31-2 won by fall over Landon Serevaag (Florence-Carlton) 0-1 (Fall 2:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Elijah Kennerson (Cascade) 24-7 won by fall over Gage Raihl (Columbus High School) 23-22 (Fall 3:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Roddy Wyant (Anaconda) 30-7 won by fall over Collin Wilson (Shepherd) 11-19 (Fall 1:10)

Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Miller (Baker) 30-15 won by fall over Isiah Schulze (Plains / Hot Springs) 13-11 (Fall 2:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Blaine VanDyke (Conrad) 42-8 won by fall over Kieran Bobick (Simms) 0-1 (Fall 3:08)

Champ. Round 1 - Hayden Berreth (Chinook) 36-10 won by tech fall over Dominick Haynes (Arlee) 35-22 (TF-1.5 6:00 (19-4))

Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Johannes (Huntley Project (Worden)) 18-19 won by injury default over Kai O`Brien (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 12-8 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Trey Starcher (Forsyth) 42-12 won by tech fall over Korbin Pearson (Fairfield/Power) 24-18 (TF-1.5 1:36 (15-0))

Quarterfinal - Timothy Schmidt (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 33-2 won by fall over Elijah Kennerson (Cascade) 25-8 (Fall 3:28)

Quarterfinal - Roddy Wyant (Anaconda) 31-8 won by decision over Tucker Miller (Baker) 31-16 (Dec 4-1)

Quarterfinal - Blaine VanDyke (Conrad) 44-8 won by fall over Hayden Berreth (Chinook) 37-11 (Fall 2:21)

Quarterfinal - Trey Starcher (Forsyth) 43-13 won by tech fall over Wyatt Johannes (Huntley Project (Worden)) 19-20 (TF-1.5 2:46 (15-0))

Cons. Round 1 - Gage Raihl (Columbus High School) 24-23 won by fall over Landon Serevaag (Florence-Carlton) 0-2 (Fall 2:39)

Cons. Round 1 - Isiah Schulze (Plains / Hot Springs) 14-12 won by major decision over Collin Wilson (Shepherd) 11-20 (MD 13-2)

Cons. Round 1 - Dominick Haynes (Arlee) 36-23 won by decision over Kieran Bobick (Simms) 0-2 (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Korbin Pearson (Fairfield/Power) 24-19 won by injury default over Kai O`Brien (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 12-8 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Johannes (Huntley Project (Worden)) 19-20 won by decision over Gage Raihl (Columbus High School) 24-23 (Dec 10-7)

Cons. Round 2 - Hayden Berreth (Chinook) 37-11 won by fall over Isiah Schulze (Plains / Hot Springs) 14-12 (Fall 2:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Tucker Miller (Baker) 31-16 won by tech fall over Dominick Haynes (Arlee) 36-23 (TF-1.5 5:00 (17-0))

Cons. Round 2 - Elijah Kennerson (Cascade) 25-8 won by fall over Korbin Pearson (Fairfield/Power) 24-19 (Fall 3:30)

Semifinal - Timothy Schmidt (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 33-2 won by tech fall over Roddy Wyant (Anaconda) 31-8 (TF-1.5 2:52 (15-0))

Semifinal - Blaine VanDyke (Conrad) 44-8 won by fall over Trey Starcher (Forsyth) 43-13 (Fall 3:50) 132

Champ. Round 1 - Asher Clayton (Choteau) 42-2 won by fall over Andrew Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) 1-5 (Fall 0:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Colin Hickman (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 34-13 won by fall over Tyler King (Glasgow) 26-20 (Fall 2:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Creighton Teeters (Forsyth) 23-22 won by fall over Cooper Smith (Manhattan) 33-8 (Fall 5:02)

Champ. Round 1 - Quinn Rodewald (Big Sandy) 35-10 won by fall over Trenton Dales (Broadwater (Townsend)) 22-17 (Fall 2:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Rowan Miller (Florence-Carlton) 32-6 won by fall over Alex Donnes (Shepherd) 22-13 (Fall 3:16)

Champ. Round 1 - Jordan Niles (Huntley Project (Worden)) 37-16 won by tech fall over Cale Hoover (Whitehall/Harrison) 3-4 (TF-1.5 5:34 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) 16-6 won by major decision over John Yeska (Glasgow) 25-22 (MD 15-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Blake Ramaeker (Huntley Project (Worden)) 39-9 won by fall over Cyler Yeager (Choteau) 25-20 (Fall 1:11)

Quarterfinal - Asher Clayton (Choteau) 44-2 won by major decision over Colin Hickman (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 35-14 (MD 10-0)

Quarterfinal - Quinn Rodewald (Big Sandy) 36-11 won by fall over Creighton Teeters (Forsyth) 24-23 (Fall 1:42)

Quarterfinal - Rowan Miller (Florence-Carlton) 33-7 won by decision over Jordan Niles (Huntley Project (Worden)) 38-17 (Dec 9-4)

Quarterfinal - Blake Ramaeker (Huntley Project (Worden)) 41-9 won by tech fall over Gavin Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) 16-8 (TF-1.5 4:33 (15-0))

Cons. Round 1 - Tyler King (Glasgow) 28-20 won by fall over Andrew Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) 1-6 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 1 - Cooper Smith (Manhattan) 34-9 won by medical forfeit over Trenton Dales (Broadwater (Townsend)) 22-17 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 1 - Cale Hoover (Whitehall/Harrison) 4-5 won by major decision over Alex Donnes (Shepherd) 22-14 (MD 15-5)

Cons. Round 1 - John Yeska (Glasgow) 26-23 won by tech fall over Cyler Yeager (Choteau) 25-21 (TF-1.5 3:30 (15-0))

Cons. Round 2 - Tyler King (Glasgow) 28-20 won by major decision over Gavin Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) 16-8 (MD 17-7)

Cons. Round 2 - Jordan Niles (Huntley Project (Worden)) 38-17 won by decision over Cooper Smith (Manhattan) 34-9 (Dec 12-5)

Cons. Round 2 - Creighton Teeters (Forsyth) 24-23 won by fall over Cale Hoover (Whitehall/Harrison) 4-5 (Fall 4:45)

Cons. Round 2 - Colin Hickman (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 35-14 won by decision over John Yeska (Glasgow) 26-23 (Dec 7-0)

Semifinal - Asher Clayton (Choteau) 44-2 won by major decision over Quinn Rodewald (Big Sandy) 36-11 (MD 10-1)

Semifinal - Blake Ramaeker (Huntley Project (Worden)) 41-9 won by major decision over Rowan Miller (Florence-Carlton) 33-7 (MD 20-9) 138

Champ. Round 1 - Trevor Standley (Cascade) 33-10 won by fall over Kayden Schiffer (Forsyth) 20-22 (Fall 5:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Navarjo Escarcega (Poplar) 35-10 won by tech fall over Brody Smith (Arlee) 28-16 (TF-1.5 2:46 (18-1))

Champ. Round 1 - Chantz Connelly (Valier) 30-11 won by fall over Raiden Aurand (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 27-22 (Fall 4:52)

Champ. Round 1 - Lane Spencer (Malta / Whitewater) 34-13 won by fall over BillyRay Holotta (Plains / Hot Springs) 15-9 (Fall 3:18)

Champ. Round 1 - Ray Dagel (Cut Bank) 34-12 won by tech fall over Garrett Lefurgey (Big Sandy) 31-17 (TF-1.5 5:35 (17-2))

Champ. Round 1 - Baylor Burton (Huntley Project (Worden)) 43-11 won by tech fall over Cody West (Plains / Hot Springs) 17-10 (TF-1.5 1:25 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Max Rosenthal (Florence-Carlton) 32-16 won by fall over Kail Irish (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 19-7 (Fall 3:08)

Champ. Round 1 - Jake Ellison (Columbus High School) 31-9 won by fall over Jeffery Burton (Fairfield/Power) 23-24 (Fall 1:18)

Quarterfinal - Navarjo Escarcega (Poplar) 37-10 won by tech fall over Trevor Standley (Cascade) 33-12 (TF-1.5 4:00 (18-3))

Quarterfinal - Lane Spencer (Malta / Whitewater) 35-14 won by decision over Chantz Connelly (Valier) 31-12 (Dec 10-3)

Quarterfinal - Baylor Burton (Huntley Project (Worden)) 45-11 won by tech fall over Ray Dagel (Cut Bank) 35-13 (TF-1.5 2:53 (15-0))

Quarterfinal - Jake Ellison (Columbus High School) 32-10 won by fall over Max Rosenthal (Florence-Carlton) 33-17 (Fall 1:12)

Cons. Round 1 - Brody Smith (Arlee) 29-17 won by fall over Kayden Schiffer (Forsyth) 20-23 (Fall 3:54)

Cons. Round 1 - Raiden Aurand (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 28-23 won by fall over BillyRay Holotta (Plains / Hot Springs) 15-10 (Fall 4:26)

Cons. Round 1 - Cody West (Plains / Hot Springs) 18-11 won by medical forfeit over Garrett Lefurgey (Big Sandy) 31-17 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 1 - Kail Irish (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 21-7 won by fall over Jeffery Burton (Fairfield/Power) 23-25 (Fall 2:52)

Cons. Round 2 - Max Rosenthal (Florence-Carlton) 33-17 won by decision over Brody Smith (Arlee) 29-17 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Ray Dagel (Cut Bank) 35-13 won by decision over Raiden Aurand (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 28-23 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Chantz Connelly (Valier) 31-12 won by fall over Cody West (Plains / Hot Springs) 18-11 (Fall 2:20)

Cons. Round 2 - Kail Irish (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 21-7 won by decision over Trevor Standley (Cascade) 33-12 (Dec 5-4)

Semifinal - Navarjo Escarcega (Poplar) 37-10 won by decision over Lane Spencer (Malta / Whitewater) 35-14 (Dec 11-9)

Semifinal - Baylor Burton (Huntley Project (Worden)) 45-11 won by fall over Jake Ellison (Columbus High School) 32-10 (Fall 1:13) 144

Champ. Round 1 - Beau Crabb (Plains / Hot Springs) 18-3 won by injury default over Hunter Borror (Broadwater (Townsend)) 0-2 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Huntly Harp (Huntley Project (Worden)) 28-16 won by fall over Zach Blodnick (Anaconda) 24-13 (Fall 1:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Cody Fuller (Whitehall/Harrison) 5-1 won by fall over Wyatt Tinsley (Columbus High School) 26-22 (Fall 1:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Nolan Evenson (Red Lodge HS) 27-6 won by fall over Dakota Zeiler (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 25-16 (Fall 4:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Mikesell (Jefferson (Boulder)) 34-7 won by fall over Kegan Green (Chinook) 19-21 (Fall 1:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Kohner Schipman (Malta / Whitewater) 20-4 won by fall over Cole Standley (Cascade) 22-13 (Fall 1:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Gebhardt (Choteau) 40-10 won by tech fall over Wyatt Cline (Fort Benton) 39-16 (TF-1.5 5:34 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Westen Lindeen (Huntley Project (Worden)) 37-14 won by fall over Isaac Nicoson (Florence-Carlton) 21-20 (Fall 4:28)

Quarterfinal - Huntly Harp (Huntley Project (Worden)) 29-17 won by decision over Beau Crabb (Plains / Hot Springs) 18-5 (Dec 10-3)

Quarterfinal - Nolan Evenson (Red Lodge HS) 29-6 won by major decision over Cody Fuller (Whitehall/Harrison) 6-2 (MD 16-4)

Quarterfinal - Kohner Schipman (Malta / Whitewater) 22-4 won by fall over Cooper Mikesell (Jefferson (Boulder)) 35-8 (Fall 2:41)

Quarterfinal - Jesse Gebhardt (Choteau) 41-11 won by major decision over Westen Lindeen (Huntley Project (Worden)) 38-15 (MD 11-0)

Cons. Round 1 - Zach Blodnick (Anaconda) 24-14 won by injury default over Hunter Borror (Broadwater (Townsend)) 0-2 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Dakota Zeiler (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 26-17 won by fall over Wyatt Tinsley (Columbus High School) 26-23 (Fall 1:36)

Cons. Round 1 - Cole Standley (Cascade) 23-14 won by tech fall over Kegan Green (Chinook) 19-22 (TF-1.5 4:41 (22-6))

Cons. Round 1 - Wyatt Cline (Fort Benton) 41-16 won by decision over Isaac Nicoson (Florence-Carlton) 21-21 (Dec 15-8)

Cons. Round 2 - Westen Lindeen (Huntley Project (Worden)) 38-15 won by decision over Zach Blodnick (Anaconda) 24-14 (Dec 7-1)

Cons. Round 2 - Cooper Mikesell (Jefferson (Boulder)) 35-8 won by fall over Dakota Zeiler (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 26-17 (Fall 1:44)

Cons. Round 2 - Cody Fuller (Whitehall/Harrison) 6-2 won by major decision over Cole Standley (Cascade) 23-14 (MD 19-9)

Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Cline (Fort Benton) 41-16 won by fall over Beau Crabb (Plains / Hot Springs) 18-5 (Fall 2:06)

Semifinal - Nolan Evenson (Red Lodge HS) 29-6 won by fall over Huntly Harp (Huntley Project (Worden)) 29-17 (Fall 5:33)

Semifinal - Kohner Schipman (Malta / Whitewater) 22-4 won by fall over Jesse Gebhardt (Choteau) 41-11 (Fall 2:46) 150

Champ. Round 1 - Nathan Gunderson (Choteau) 38-5 won by fall over Isaac Tritz (Florence-Carlton) 0-1 (Fall 1:05)

Champ. Round 1 - Wesley Cox (Big Sandy) 28-11 won by decision over Brock Ryan (Plains / Hot Springs) 16-9 (Dec 16-10)

Champ. Round 1 - Josh Lambertson (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 33-13 won by major decision over Reese Lecoe (Baker) 17-20 (MD 15-5)

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Reed (Wolf Point) 30-11 won by fall over Sam Doughty (Superior) 23-15 (Fall 1:28)

Champ. Round 1 - Sloan Giles (Fairfield/Power) 29-7 won by fall over Evan Clarke (Shelby) 15-27 (Fall 3:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Trooper Stiles (Malta / Whitewater) 17-12 won by tech fall over Mike Richard (Jefferson (Boulder)) 31-21 (TF-1.5 5:35 (19-4))

Champ. Round 1 - Parker Hunt (Broadwater (Townsend)) 24-13 won by decision over Derek Lachenmeier (Huntley Project (Worden)) 29-26 (Dec 6-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Grady Schmidt (Huntley Project (Worden)) 31-5 won by fall over Owen Jones (Conrad) 28-20 (Fall 1:03)

Quarterfinal - Nathan Gunderson (Choteau) 39-6 won by decision over Wesley Cox (Big Sandy) 29-12 (Dec 5-2)

Quarterfinal - Jesse Reed (Wolf Point) 32-11 won by fall over Josh Lambertson (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 33-15 (Fall 4:57)

Quarterfinal - Sloan Giles (Fairfield/Power) 30-8 won by decision over Trooper Stiles (Malta / Whitewater) 18-13 (Dec 8-4)

Quarterfinal - Grady Schmidt (Huntley Project (Worden)) 33-5 won by fall over Parker Hunt (Broadwater (Townsend)) 25-14 (Fall 4:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Brock Ryan (Plains / Hot Springs) 17-10 won by fall over Isaac Tritz (Florence-Carlton) 0-2 (Fall 3:45)

Cons. Round 1 - Reese Lecoe (Baker) 18-21 won by fall over Sam Doughty (Superior) 23-16 (Fall 4:13)

Cons. Round 1 - Mike Richard (Jefferson (Boulder)) 33-21 won by fall over Evan Clarke (Shelby) 15-28 (Fall 2:08)

Cons. Round 1 - Derek Lachenmeier (Huntley Project (Worden)) 30-27 won by fall over Owen Jones (Conrad) 28-21 (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Round 2 - Parker Hunt (Broadwater (Townsend)) 25-14 won by fall over Brock Ryan (Plains / Hot Springs) 17-10 (Fall 0:54)

Cons. Round 2 - Trooper Stiles (Malta / Whitewater) 18-13 won by fall over Reese Lecoe (Baker) 18-21 (Fall 4:08)

Cons. Round 2 - Mike Richard (Jefferson (Boulder)) 33-21 won by fall over Josh Lambertson (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 33-15 (Fall 2:37)

Cons. Round 2 - Wesley Cox (Big Sandy) 29-12 won by major decision over Derek Lachenmeier (Huntley Project (Worden)) 30-27 (MD 11-1)

Semifinal - Jesse Reed (Wolf Point) 32-11 won by decision over Nathan Gunderson (Choteau) 39-6 (Dec 13-10)

Semifinal - Grady Schmidt (Huntley Project (Worden)) 33-5 won by fall over Sloan Giles (Fairfield/Power) 30-8 (Fall 0:55) 157

Champ. Round 1 - John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) 17-0 won by tech fall over Calvin Stanley (Manhattan) 0-1 (TF-1.5 3:16 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Grant (Colstrip) 27-12 won by decision over Tyler Raines (Cut Bank) 40-17 (Dec 8-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Liam Herriman (Anaconda) 26-12 won by tech fall over Kyler Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness) 22-19 (TF-1.5 4:56 (23-8))

Champ. Round 1 - Bryce Becker (Circle) 35-15 won by tech fall over Joey Beebout (Whitehall/Harrison) 3-3 (TF-1.5 6:00 (16-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Bo Daniel (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 27-10 won by fall over Griffen Crowley (Chinook) 32-20 (Fall 4:55)

Champ. Round 1 - Adin Jones (Plentywood) 12-3 won by injury default over Turner Milender (Superior) 28-9 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Ryder Bingen (Huntley Project (Worden)) 23-12 won by tech fall over Asher Nelson (Cascade) 22-11 (TF-1.5 3:43 (18-3))

Champ. Round 1 - Khye Gamas (Glasgow) 44-1 won by fall over Brett Riley (Florence-Carlton) 18-14 (Fall 5:33)

Quarterfinal - John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) 19-0 won by fall over Dylan Grant (Colstrip) 28-13 (Fall 2:47)

Quarterfinal - Bryce Becker (Circle) 36-16 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Liam Herriman (Anaconda) 26-14 (UTB 2-2)

Quarterfinal - Adin Jones (Plentywood) 13-4 won by fall over Bo Daniel (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 28-11 (Fall 3:38)

Quarterfinal - Khye Gamas (Glasgow) 46-1 won by fall over Ryder Bingen (Huntley Project (Worden)) 24-13 (Fall 3:59)

Cons. Round 1 - Tyler Raines (Cut Bank) 41-18 won by fall over Calvin Stanley (Manhattan) 0-2 (Fall 2:41)

Cons. Round 1 - Joey Beebout (Whitehall/Harrison) 4-4 won by decision over Kyler Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness) 22-20 (Dec 9-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Griffen Crowley (Chinook) 33-20 won by injury default over Turner Milender (Superior) 28-9 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Asher Nelson (Cascade) 23-12 won by major decision over Brett Riley (Florence-Carlton) 18-15 (MD 15-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Ryder Bingen (Huntley Project (Worden)) 24-13 won by decision over Tyler Raines (Cut Bank) 41-18 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Bo Daniel (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 28-11 won by tech fall over Joey Beebout (Whitehall/Harrison) 4-4 (TF-1.5 4:19 (15-0))

Cons. Round 2 - Griffen Crowley (Chinook) 33-20 won by decision over Liam Herriman (Anaconda) 26-14 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Dylan Grant (Colstrip) 28-13 won by decision over Asher Nelson (Cascade) 23-12 (Dec 10-6)

Semifinal - John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) 19-0 won by fall over Bryce Becker (Circle) 36-16 (Fall 3:17)

Semifinal - Khye Gamas (Glasgow) 46-1 won by fall over Adin Jones (Plentywood) 13-4 (Fall 1:46) 165

Champ. Round 1 - Alex Wahl (Cut Bank) 37-3 won by fall over Soren Keeland (Anaconda) 16-12 (Fall 1:26)

Champ. Round 1 - Owen Davies (Chinook) 22-19 won by fall over Payson Allaire (Choteau) 30-15 (Fall 4:36)

Champ. Round 1 - Levi Fuller (Whitehall/Harrison) 5-1 won by fall over Ethan Klingaman (Harlem) 14-12 (Fall 1:55)

Champ. Round 1 - William Kirkland (Glasgow) 37-11 won by fall over Noa Stevens (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 20-15 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Eric Humphreys (Broadwater (Townsend)) 35-8 won by fall over Tucker Mury (Circle) 26-21 (Fall 1:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Kai Heck (Colstrip) 32-16 won by fall over Kyler Bailey (Manhattan) 21-12 (Fall 1:49)

Champ. Round 1 - George Stenberg (Manhattan) 27-9 won by major decision over Cooper Ferris (Fort Benton) 23-17 (MD 14-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Kaczmarek (Huntley Project (Worden)) 40-11 won by tech fall over Isaac Okes (Cascade) 21-20 (TF-1.5 3:25 (17-2))

Quarterfinal - Alex Wahl (Cut Bank) 39-3 won by fall over Owen Davies (Chinook) 23-20 (Fall 0:52)

Quarterfinal - William Kirkland (Glasgow) 38-12 won by fall over Levi Fuller (Whitehall/Harrison) 6-2 (Fall 0:53)

Quarterfinal - Eric Humphreys (Broadwater (Townsend)) 36-9 won by major decision over Kai Heck (Colstrip) 32-18 (MD 20-11)

Quarterfinal - Tucker Kaczmarek (Huntley Project (Worden)) 42-11 won by tech fall over George Stenberg (Manhattan) 28-10 (TF-1.5 4:37 (16-1))

Cons. Round 1 - Payson Allaire (Choteau) 31-16 won by fall over Soren Keeland (Anaconda) 16-13 (Fall 4:43)

Cons. Round 1 - Noa Stevens (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 22-15 won by fall over Ethan Klingaman (Harlem) 14-13 (Fall 2:04)

Cons. Round 1 - Tucker Mury (Circle) 27-22 won by medical forfeit over Kyler Bailey (Manhattan) 21-12 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 1 - Cooper Ferris (Fort Benton) 24-18 won by fall over Isaac Okes (Cascade) 21-21 (Fall 1:20)

Cons. Round 2 - George Stenberg (Manhattan) 28-10 won by decision over Payson Allaire (Choteau) 31-16 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Noa Stevens (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 22-15 won by fall over Kai Heck (Colstrip) 32-18 (Fall 0:31)

Cons. Round 2 - Levi Fuller (Whitehall/Harrison) 6-2 won by tech fall over Tucker Mury (Circle) 27-22 (TF-1.5 2:27 (17-0))

Cons. Round 2 - Owen Davies (Chinook) 23-20 won by fall over Cooper Ferris (Fort Benton) 24-18 (Fall 4:12)

Semifinal - Alex Wahl (Cut Bank) 39-3 won in sudden victory - 1 over William Kirkland (Glasgow) 38-12 (SV-1 14-7)

Semifinal - Tucker Kaczmarek (Huntley Project (Worden)) 42-11 won by major decision over Eric Humphreys (Broadwater (Townsend)) 36-9 (MD 8-0) 175

Champ. Round 1 - Chris Graham (Conrad) 38-1 won by fall over Colton Peters (Anaconda) 3-11 (Fall 0:18)

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Lachenmeier (Huntley Project (Worden)) 35-11 won by fall over Cache Carroll (Cascade) 27-15 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Rogan Lytle (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 22-10 won by fall over Wyatt Beddes (Shepherd) 17-18 (Fall 2:47)

Champ. Round 1 - Chancy Segeberg (Columbus High School) 35-5 won by fall over Peyton Volkman (Cut Bank) 18-17 (Fall 1:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Jett Murray (Florence-Carlton) 29-12 won by tech fall over Jack Keast (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 10-11 (TF-1.5 4:17 (21-5))

Champ. Round 1 - Straud Sims (Malta / Whitewater) 40-7 won by fall over Jeryn Belcourt (Arlee) 19-15 (Fall 0:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaydence Littlewolf (Colstrip) 25-20 won by fall over Jack Raty (Whitehall/Harrison) 3-3 (Fall 0:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Hayden Ramaeker (Huntley Project (Worden)) 49-5 won by fall over Nick Humphreys (Broadwater (Townsend)) 18-19 (Fall 0:25)

Quarterfinal - Chris Graham (Conrad) 40-1 won by fall over Logan Lachenmeier (Huntley Project (Worden)) 36-12 (Fall 2:50)

Quarterfinal - Chancy Segeberg (Columbus High School) 36-6 won by fall over Rogan Lytle (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 23-11 (Fall 2:26)

Quarterfinal - Straud Sims (Malta / Whitewater) 41-8 won by fall over Jett Murray (Florence-Carlton) 30-13 (Fall 1:48)

Quarterfinal - Hayden Ramaeker (Huntley Project (Worden)) 51-5 won by fall over Kaydence Littlewolf (Colstrip) 26-21 (Fall 1:17)

Cons. Round 1 - Cache Carroll (Cascade) 28-16 won by tech fall over Colton Peters (Anaconda) 3-12 (TF-1.5 2:43 (16-0))

Cons. Round 1 - Wyatt Beddes (Shepherd) 18-19 won by fall over Peyton Volkman (Cut Bank) 18-18 (Fall 1:31)

Cons. Round 1 - Jack Keast (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 11-12 won by major decision over Jeryn Belcourt (Arlee) 19-16 (MD 16-8)

Cons. Round 1 - Jack Raty (Whitehall/Harrison) 4-4 won by fall over Nick Humphreys (Broadwater (Townsend)) 18-20 (Fall 1:31)

Cons. Round 2 - Kaydence Littlewolf (Colstrip) 26-21 won by fall over Cache Carroll (Cascade) 28-16 (Fall 0:53)

Cons. Round 2 - Jett Murray (Florence-Carlton) 30-13 won by fall over Wyatt Beddes (Shepherd) 18-19 (Fall 2:16)

Cons. Round 2 - Rogan Lytle (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 23-11 won by fall over Jack Keast (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 11-12 (Fall 2:15)

Cons. Round 2 - Logan Lachenmeier (Huntley Project (Worden)) 36-12 won by tech fall over Jack Raty (Whitehall/Harrison) 4-4 (TF-1.5 3:12 (17-0))

Semifinal - Chris Graham (Conrad) 40-1 won by decision over Chancy Segeberg (Columbus High School) 36-6 (Dec 7-4)

Semifinal - Hayden Ramaeker (Huntley Project (Worden)) 51-5 won by decision over Straud Sims (Malta / Whitewater) 41-8 (Dec 1-0) 190

Champ. Round 1 - Tegan Jones (Conrad) 43-4 won by tech fall over Wyatt Olmstead (Chinook) 18-19 (TF-1.5 2:26 (17-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Samuel Mycke (Red Lodge HS) 30-11 won by fall over Rial McGregor (Cascade) 17-26 (Fall 0:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Dillion Connelly (Valier) 19-13 won by fall over Ryan Olson (Roundup) 17-22 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Kenan Labrie (Malta / Whitewater) 41-9 won by fall over Kooper Coates (Cascade) 16-20 (Fall 1:26)

Champ. Round 1 - David Chapman (Plains / Hot Springs) 16-5 won by fall over Ben Hunt (Shepherd) 20-20 (Fall 4:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Colton Dunlap (Columbus High School) 41-8 won by injury default over Bridger Smith (Arlee) 27-19 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Layne Wallace (Fort Benton) 41-14 won by tech fall over Braxton Walker (Whitehall/Harrison) 4-3 (TF-1.5 2:47 (17-0))

Quarterfinal - Tegan Jones (Conrad) 44-5 won by fall over Samuel Mycke (Red Lodge HS) 31-12 (Fall 1:13)

Quarterfinal - Kenan Labrie (Malta / Whitewater) 43-9 won by fall over Dillion Connelly (Valier) 20-14 (Fall 1:58)

Quarterfinal - Colton Dunlap (Columbus High School) 42-9 won by fall over David Chapman (Plains / Hot Springs) 17-6 (Fall 0:48)

Quarterfinal - Michael King (Glasgow) 42-13 won by fall over Layne Wallace (Fort Benton) 42-15 (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 1 - Rial McGregor (Cascade) 18-27 won by fall over Wyatt Olmstead (Chinook) 18-20 (Fall 2:59)

Cons. Round 1 - Kooper Coates (Cascade) 17-21 won by fall over Ryan Olson (Roundup) 17-23 (Fall 1:35)

Cons. Round 1 - Ben Hunt (Shepherd) 20-21 won by injury default over Bridger Smith (Arlee) 27-19 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Layne Wallace (Fort Benton) 42-15 won by fall over Rial McGregor (Cascade) 18-27 (Fall 1:00)

Cons. Round 2 - David Chapman (Plains / Hot Springs) 17-6 won by fall over Kooper Coates (Cascade) 17-21 (Fall 1:39)

Cons. Round 2 - Dillion Connelly (Valier) 20-14 won by fall over Ben Hunt (Shepherd) 20-21 (Fall 2:17)

Cons. Round 2 - Samuel Mycke (Red Lodge HS) 31-12 won by fall over Braxton Walker (Whitehall/Harrison) 4-4 (Fall 3:30)

Semifinal - Kenan Labrie (Malta / Whitewater) 43-9 won by decision over Tegan Jones (Conrad) 44-5 (Dec 11-4)

Semifinal - Michael King (Glasgow) 42-13 won by fall over Colton Dunlap (Columbus High School) 42-9 (Fall 0:34) 215

Champ. Round 1 - Brady Armstrong (Jefferson (Boulder)) 37-0 won by fall over Cael Sell (Broadwater (Townsend)) 0-1 (Fall 0:21)

Champ. Round 1 - Grant Holen (Manhattan) 27-18 won by fall over Darrell Sunchild (Big Sandy) 19-17 (Fall 3:21)

Champ. Round 1 - Xavier Wood (Conrad) 35-10 won by major decision over Hunter Walsh (Roundup) 15-15 (MD 11-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Reuben Kinzer (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 22-6 won by fall over Remi Bussard (Anaconda) 18-15 (Fall 0:33)

Champ. Round 1 - Eli Spross (Darby) 27-9 won by fall over Johnny Sparovic (Custer/Hysham) 14-14 (Fall 1:27)

Champ. Round 1 - Christoper Brawley (Baker) 14-10 won by fall over Danial Lemer (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 15-4 (Fall 2:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaiden Dolan (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 18-7 won by fall over Jayden Clark (Columbus High School) 34-12 (Fall 0:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Julian Powell (Chinook) 29-12 won by fall over Dylan Stevens (Jefferson (Boulder)) 31-15 (Fall 1:44)

Quarterfinal - Brady Armstrong (Jefferson (Boulder)) 39-0 won by fall over Grant Holen (Manhattan) 28-19 (Fall 0:39)

Quarterfinal - Reuben Kinzer (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 23-7 won by fall over Xavier Wood (Conrad) 36-11 (Fall 3:47)

Quarterfinal - Eli Spross (Darby) 28-10 won by decision over Christoper Brawley (Baker) 15-11 (Dec 21-18)

Quarterfinal - Kaiden Dolan (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 20-7 won by fall over Julian Powell (Chinook) 30-13 (Fall 5:57)

Cons. Round 1 - Darrell Sunchild (Big Sandy) 20-18 won by fall over Cael Sell (Broadwater (Townsend)) 0-2 (Fall 1:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Remi Bussard (Anaconda) 19-16 won by fall over Hunter Walsh (Roundup) 15-16 (Fall 2:38)

Cons. Round 1 - Danial Lemer (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 16-5 won by fall over Johnny Sparovic (Custer/Hysham) 14-15 (Fall 0:14)

Cons. Round 1 - Dylan Stevens (Jefferson (Boulder)) 32-16 won by fall over Jayden Clark (Columbus High School) 34-13 (Fall 2:42)

Cons. Round 2 - Julian Powell (Chinook) 30-13 won by fall over Darrell Sunchild (Big Sandy) 20-18 (Fall 4:25)

Cons. Round 2 - Christoper Brawley (Baker) 15-11 won by decision over Remi Bussard (Anaconda) 19-16 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Xavier Wood (Conrad) 36-11 won by fall over Danial Lemer (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 16-5 (Fall 2:02)

Cons. Round 2 - Grant Holen (Manhattan) 28-19 won by fall over Dylan Stevens (Jefferson (Boulder)) 32-16 (Fall 2:38)

Semifinal - Brady Armstrong (Jefferson (Boulder)) 39-0 won by fall over Reuben Kinzer (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 23-7 (Fall 0:46)

Semifinal - Kaiden Dolan (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 20-7 won by fall over Eli Spross (Darby) 28-10 (Fall 4:55) 285

Champ. Round 1 - Wes Banks (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 38-1 won by fall over Jacob Schauer (Florence-Carlton) 0-1 (Fall 1:13)

Champ. Round 1 - Shannon Stuart (Darby) 28-14 won by fall over Patrick Gutierrez (Colstrip) 14-10 (Fall 0:40)

Champ. Round 1 - Trapper Kinamon (Conrad) 46-8 won by decision over Carter Short (Columbus High School) 25-17 (Dec 8-7)

Champ. Round 1 - Joe Banks (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 20-11 won by fall over Logan Scherman (Baker) 26-15 (Fall 2:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Wock (Whitehall/Harrison) 5-1 won by fall over Noah Calerich (Cut Bank) 0-1 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Schmele (Broadwater (Townsend)) 25-10 won by decision over Colton Davis (Roundup) 16-18 (Dec 1-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Michael Bell (Wolf Point) 21-2 won by tech fall over Hal McGregor (Cascade) 26-12 (TF-1.5 3:51 (15-0))

Quarterfinal - Wes Banks (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 40-1 won by fall over Shannon Stuart (Darby) 29-15 (Fall 2:29)

Quarterfinal - Logan Scherman (Baker) 28-15 won by decision over Trapper Kinamon (Conrad) 46-10 (Dec 5-0)

Quarterfinal - Ryan Sharbono (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 24-13 won by fall over Ethan Wock (Whitehall/Harrison) 5-3 (Fall 2:23)

Quarterfinal - Michael Bell (Wolf Point) 23-2 won by tech fall over Gavin Schmele (Broadwater (Townsend)) 26-11 (TF-1.5 4:40 (18-2))

Cons. Round 1 - Jacob Schauer (Florence-Carlton) 1-2 won by fall over Patrick Gutierrez (Colstrip) 14-11 (Fall 3:51)

Cons. Round 1 - Carter Short (Columbus High School) 27-17 won by fall over Joe Banks (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 19-13 (Fall 1:54)

Cons. Round 1 - Ethan Goodluck (Colstrip) 27-14 won by fall over Noah Calerich (Cut Bank) 0-2 (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Round 1 - Hal McGregor (Cascade) 27-13 won by decision over Colton Davis (Roundup) 16-19 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Schmele (Broadwater (Townsend)) 26-11 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Jacob Schauer (Florence-Carlton) 1-2 (UTB 7-1)

Cons. Round 2 - Carter Short (Columbus High School) 27-17 won by fall over Ethan Wock (Whitehall/Harrison) 5-3 (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Round 2 - Ethan Goodluck (Colstrip) 27-14 won by fall over Trapper Kinamon (Conrad) 46-10 (Fall 4:43)

Cons. Round 2 - Shannon Stuart (Darby) 29-15 won by decision over Hal McGregor (Cascade) 27-13 (Dec 7-1)

Semifinal - Wes Banks (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 40-1 won by major decision over Logan Scherman (Baker) 28-15 (MD 10-0)

Semifinal - Michael Bell (Wolf Point) 23-2 won by tech fall over Ryan Sharbono (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 24-13 (TF-1.5 3:18 (15-0))

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.