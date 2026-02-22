High School College More Sports Watch Now
State B/C wrestling: Huntley Project makes it 5 straight B titles, Circle captures C

Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Huntley Project’s Ethan Reynolds, left, and Jordan Niles accept the Class B state championship trophy on behalf of Huntley Project at the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.
BILLINGS — The Huntley Project streak of dominance continued in Class B, as the Red Devils captured yet another team title Saturday at First Interstate Arena, making it a five-peat.

Six of the nine finalists for the Red Devils on Saturday won titles. Project's Ethan Reynolds (132 pounds) and Blake Ramaeker (144) each became two-time winners.

Photos: Champions crowned at 2026 state wrestling tournament

One three-time champion was crowned, as well, as Glasgow's Khye Gamas capped off his high school tenure with the title at 157 yet again. The Scotties finished in second place overall.

In Class C, Circle's Wildcats won the team trophy. To view the complete results from the Class B/C tournament, click here.

WATCH THE B/C CHAMPIONSHIP HIGHLIGHTS:

