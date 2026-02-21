State B/C wrestling: Huntley Project, Glasgow lead way after Day 2

BILLINGS — The semifinals of the Class B/C state boys wrestling tournament Friday night at First Interstate Arena saw nine athletes from Huntley Project and five Glasgow Scotties advance on to the championship matches.

Four of the five returning defending champions advanced on, as Ryan Wiggins (126, Forsyth), Timothy Schmidt (132, Eureka), Ethan Reynolds (132, Huntley Project), Blake Ramaeker (144, Huntley Project) and Khye Gamas (157, Glasgow) will look to keep it going in the finals on Saturday.

WATCH THE SEMIFINAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Weight class 118 saw an upset, as last year's champion Anson Taylor of Circle lost to Glasgow's Jack Morehouse.

For complete results through two days of the Class B/C boys state tournament, click here.

