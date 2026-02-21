High School College More Sports Watch Now
State B/C wrestling: Huntley Project, Glasgow lead way after Day 2

MHSA 2026 All Class State Wrestling Tournament
Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Huntley Project’s Ethan Reynolds, facing, wrestles Shepherd’s Kye Knaff during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.
MHSA 2026 All Class State Wrestling Tournament
BILLINGS — The semifinals of the Class B/C state boys wrestling tournament Friday night at First Interstate Arena saw nine athletes from Huntley Project and five Glasgow Scotties advance on to the championship matches.

Four of the five returning defending champions advanced on, as Ryan Wiggins (126, Forsyth), Timothy Schmidt (132, Eureka), Ethan Reynolds (132, Huntley Project), Blake Ramaeker (144, Huntley Project) and Khye Gamas (157, Glasgow) will look to keep it going in the finals on Saturday.

WATCH THE SEMIFINAL HIGHLIGHTS:

State B/C wrestling: Huntley Project, Glasgow lead way after Day 2

Weight class 118 saw an upset, as last year's champion Anson Taylor of Circle lost to Glasgow's Jack Morehouse.

Photos: Semifinal round of the state wrestling tournaments

For complete results through two days of the Class B/C boys state tournament, click here.

