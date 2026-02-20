Photos: Semifinal round of the state wrestling tournaments

Share Facebook

Wolf Point’s Cali Gorder, top, wrestles Kalispell Glacier’s Katelyn Sphuler during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings Central’s Emma Hernandez lifts Ronan’s River Cote during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Ronan’s River Cote, top, wrestles Billings Central’s Emma Hernandez during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings Central’s Emma Hernandez, top, wrestles Ronan’s River Cote during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings Central’s Emma Hernandez, top, smiles as time expires in her match against Ronan’s River Cote during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Simms’ Hayley Petersen, facing, wrestles Chester-Joplin-Inverness’ Kyra Anderson during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Simms’ Hayley Petersen, facing, wrestles Chester-Joplin-Inverness’ Kyra Anderson during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Hardin’s Jesse Grossman, top, wrestles Sidney’s Tyson Syth during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Great Falls’ Cael Floerchinger, facing, wrestles Kalispell Glacier’s Zander Fuehr during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Great Falls’ Cael Floerchinger raises his arm after defeating Kalispell Glacier’s Zander Fuehr during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Towel tapper Beaudin Murphy prepares to alert an official that time is about to expire during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Laurel’s Holden Hoiness, facing, wrestles Hardin’s Wesley Walks during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Laurel’s Holden Hoiness, facing, wrestles Hardin’s Wesley Walks during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Hardin’s Wesley Walks, facing, wrestles Laurel’s Holden Hoiness during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings West’s Josh Garcia, top. wrestles Kalispell Glacier’s Matthew Ahner during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings West’s Josh Garcia, facing. wrestles Kalispell Glacier’s Matthew Ahner during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings West’s coach Jeremy Hernandez reacts after Billings West’s Josh Garcia advances to the finals, during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings West’s Josh Garcia raises his arms after defeating Kalispell Glacier’s Matthew Ahner during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings West’s Gabe Rosales, right, wrestles Kalispell Flathead’s Conor Leduc during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Kalispell Flathead’s Conor Leduc lifts Billings West’s Gabe Rosales during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings West’s Gabe Rosales, top, wrestles Kalispell Flathead’s Conor Leduc during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Corvallis’ Jesse James, top, wrestles Sidney’s Thor Fulgham during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Hardin’s Cody Kills On Top, top, wrestles Dillon’s Beaudry Payne during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Forsyth’s Ryan Wiggins, left, wrestles Plains’ Matthew Thurston during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Forsyth’s Ryan Wiggins, right, wrestles Plains’ Matthew Thurston during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Forsyth’s Ryan Wiggins, top, wrestles Plains’ Matthew Thurston during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Three Forks’ Jacob Murphy, left, wrestles Miles City’s Haydan Frieboes during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Hardin’s Chris Grossman, right, wrestles Billings Central’s Djay Wipf during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Laurel’s Emerson Nose, left, wrestles Hardin’s Cale Nedens during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Laurel’s Emerson Nose, facing, wrestles Hardin’s Cale Nedens during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Hardin’s Cale Nedens takes Laurel’s Emerson Nose off his feet during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Miles City’s Graylee Fox, top, wrestles Shelby’s Kadence Montgomery during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Miles City’s Graylee Fox, top, wrestles Shelby’s Kadence Montgomery during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Glasgow’s Khye Gamas raises his arm after winning his semifinal match at the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

