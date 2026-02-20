High School College More Sports Watch Now
Photos: Semifinal round of the state wrestling tournaments

Photos from the semifinal round of the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings.

Wolf Point’s Cali Gorder, top, wrestles Kalispell Glacier’s Katelyn Sphuler during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings Central’s Emma Hernandez lifts Ronan’s River Cote during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Ronan’s River Cote, top, wrestles Billings Central’s Emma Hernandez during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings Central’s Emma Hernandez, top, wrestles Ronan’s River Cote during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings Central’s Emma Hernandez, top, smiles as time expires in her match against Ronan’s River Cote during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Simms’ Hayley Petersen, facing, wrestles Chester-Joplin-Inverness’ Kyra Anderson during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Simms’ Hayley Petersen, facing, wrestles Chester-Joplin-Inverness’ Kyra Anderson during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Hardin’s Jesse Grossman, top, wrestles Sidney’s Tyson Syth during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Great Falls’ Cael Floerchinger, facing, wrestles Kalispell Glacier’s Zander Fuehr during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Great Falls’ Cael Floerchinger raises his arm after defeating Kalispell Glacier’s Zander Fuehr during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Towel tapper Beaudin Murphy prepares to alert an official that time is about to expire during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Laurel’s Holden Hoiness, facing, wrestles Hardin’s Wesley Walks during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Laurel’s Holden Hoiness, facing, wrestles Hardin’s Wesley Walks during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Hardin’s Wesley Walks, facing, wrestles Laurel’s Holden Hoiness during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings West’s Josh Garcia, top. wrestles Kalispell Glacier’s Matthew Ahner during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings West’s Josh Garcia, facing. wrestles Kalispell Glacier’s Matthew Ahner during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings West’s coach Jeremy Hernandez reacts after Billings West’s Josh Garcia advances to the finals, during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings West’s Josh Garcia raises his arms after defeating Kalispell Glacier’s Matthew Ahner during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings West’s Gabe Rosales, right, wrestles Kalispell Flathead’s Conor Leduc during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Kalispell Flathead’s Conor Leduc lifts Billings West’s Gabe Rosales during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings West’s Gabe Rosales, top, wrestles Kalispell Flathead’s Conor Leduc during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Corvallis’ Jesse James, top, wrestles Sidney’s Thor Fulgham during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Hardin’s Cody Kills On Top, top, wrestles Dillon’s Beaudry Payne during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Forsyth’s Ryan Wiggins, left, wrestles Plains’ Matthew Thurston during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Forsyth’s Ryan Wiggins, right, wrestles Plains’ Matthew Thurston during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Forsyth’s Ryan Wiggins, top, wrestles Plains’ Matthew Thurston during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Three Forks’ Jacob Murphy, left, wrestles Miles City’s Haydan Frieboes during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Hardin’s Chris Grossman, right, wrestles Billings Central’s Djay Wipf during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Laurel’s Emerson Nose, left, wrestles Hardin’s Cale Nedens during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Laurel’s Emerson Nose, facing, wrestles Hardin’s Cale Nedens during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Hardin’s Cale Nedens takes Laurel’s Emerson Nose off his feet during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Miles City’s Graylee Fox, top, wrestles Shelby’s Kadence Montgomery during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Miles City’s Graylee Fox, top, wrestles Shelby’s Kadence Montgomery during the semifinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Glasgow’s Khye Gamas raises his arm after winning his semifinal match at the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
