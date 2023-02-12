State B-C wrestling: Huntley Project cruises to second straight championship

BILLINGS — Huntley Project made it look easy all weekend at the state wrestling tournament, and the Red Devils captured their second consecutive Class B championship trophy on Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

With nine state placers — including individual champions Baylor Burton at 103 pounds and Wylee Lindeen at 160 — the Red Devils rolled up 201 points to ease past second-place Three Forks (154.5 points) and third-place Eureka (122).

The title was the eighth in Huntley Project history, and solidified consecutive seasons of dominance in the B-C ranks.

"It feels great," said Lindeen. "My freshman and sophomore year we fell short. To go back to back it just feels amazing."

Lindeen won a 3-2 decision over Eli Ratliff of Thompson Falls in the 160-pound title match. That came on the heels of Burton's pin at 103, which was against Quinn Rodewald, an eighth grader from Big Sandy.

"This experience is unmatched," Lindeen said. "It really means a lot, you know? That was my third time in the finals, so I was glad to come out with a win to end my senior year."

With 73 points, Superior took home the Class C team championship trophy, defeating Fort Benton (44 points) and Circle (25 points). Circle saw its run of five consecutive Class C title trophies come to an end.

Decker Milender at 126 pounds and Chandon Vulles at 285 took home individual championships for Superior.

Other Class B-C individual champions included Eureka's Timothy Schmidt of Eureka at 113 pounds, Three Forks' Cole Rogers at 120, Baker's Riley Davis at 132, Three Forks' Levi Wagner at 138, Three Forks' Dylan Kamps at 145, Jefferson's John Armstrong at 152, Thompson Falls' Max Hannum at 170, Chinook's Tyler Schoen at 182, and Malta's Spencer Gibbs at 205.

For full results, click here.