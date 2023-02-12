State wrestling: Final Class B-C team scores, individual results

State wrestling tournament
Friday and Saturday
at Billings Metra
Class B-C
Team scores: Huntley Project 201, Three Forks 154.5, Eureka 122, Jefferson 101, Cut Bank 95, Whitehall 90, Superior 73, Anaconda 72, Conrad 63, Colstrip 62, Glasgow 61, Thompson Falls 57, Malta 52, Fort Benton 44, Chinook 43, Florence 42, Fairfield 37, Plains-Hot Springs 32, Poplar 32, Forsyth 30, Baker 29, Circle 25, Big Sandy 24, St. Ignatius-Charlo 19, Cascade 17, Shepherd 17, Red Lodge 15, Choteau 14, Wolf Point 11, Bigfork 5, Columbus-Absarokee 5, Great Falls Central 5, Deer Lodge 5, Townsend 4, Shelby 4, Broadus 3, Arlee 1.
Individual placing matches
B/C - 103
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Baylor Burton of Huntley Project
- 2nd Place - Quinn Rodewald of Big Sandy
- 3rd Place - Brummie Boggus of Three Forks
- 4th Place - Richard Schmidt of Cut Bank
- 5th Place - Trey Starcher of Forsyth
- 6th Place - Cody Kuka of Glasgow
1st Place Match
- Baylor Burton (Huntley Project) 51-7, So. over Quinn Rodewald (Big Sandy) 31-6, 8th. (Fall 2:48)
3rd Place Match
- Brummie Boggus (Three Forks) 33-9, Fr. over Richard Schmidt (Cut Bank) 37-10, Jr. (MD 10-2)
5th Place Match
- Trey Starcher (Forsyth) 37-19, 8th. over Cody Kuka (Glasgow) 19-12, 8th. (Dec 2-0)
B/C - 113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Timothy Schmidt of Lincoln County
- 2nd Place - Brayden Linville of Three Forks
- 3rd Place - Blake Lancaster of Lincoln County
- 4th Place - Trevor O`Hara of Fort Benton
- 5th Place - Isaac Skogen of Whitehall
- 6th Place - Wyatt Nelson of Colstrip
1st Place Match
- Timothy Schmidt (Lincoln County) 43-3, Fr. over Brayden Linville (Three Forks) 32-7, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Blake Lancaster (Lincoln County) 35-7, Jr. over Trevor O`Hara (Fort Benton) 31-7, Sr. (Fall 4:53)
5th Place Match
- Isaac Skogen (Whitehall) 33-20, Jr. over Wyatt Nelson (Colstrip) 15-14, So. (Fall 2:40)
B/C - 120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cole Rogers of Three Forks
- 2nd Place - Gavin Nedens of Huntley Project
- 3rd Place - Payne Reilly of Forsyth
- 4th Place - Dylan Mikesell of Jefferson
- 5th Place - Bradin Murphy of Cut Bank
- 6th Place - Micah Acker of Superior
1st Place Match
- Cole Rogers (Three Forks) 34-7, Jr. over Gavin Nedens (Huntley Project) 42-11, Sr. (Dec 10-7)
3rd Place Match
- Payne Reilly (Forsyth) 34-15, Jr. over Dylan Mikesell (Jefferson) 46-7, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Bradin Murphy (Cut Bank) 24-8, Sr. over Micah Acker (Superior) 25-12, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
B/C - 126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Decker Milender of Superior
- 2nd Place - Nate Blodnick of Anaconda
- 3rd Place - Navarjo Escarcega of Poplar
- 4th Place - Logan VanDyke of Conrad
- 5th Place - Mathias Hogue of Three Forks
- 6th Place - Derek Lachenmeier of Huntley Project
1st Place Match
- Decker Milender (Superior) 30-4, Sr. over Nate Blodnick (Anaconda) 38-5, Sr. (Dec 9-6)
3rd Place Match
- Navarjo Escarcega (Poplar) 34-8, So. over Logan VanDyke (Conrad) 43-10, Jr. (Fall 4:53)
5th Place Match
- Mathias Hogue (Three Forks) 35-8, 8th. over Derek Lachenmeier (Huntley Project) 34-23, So. (Dec 6-2)
B/C - 132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Riley Davis of Baker
- 2nd Place - Cooper Lane of Huntley Project
- 3rd Place - John Waterbury of Plains / Hot Springs
- 4th Place - Ty Borge of Colstrip
- 5th Place - Chase Kirkland of Three Forks
- 6th Place - Stran Lytton of Red Lodge HS
1st Place Match
- Riley Davis (Baker) 38-9, Jr. over Cooper Lane (Huntley Project) 42-9, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) 44-5, So. over Ty Borge (Colstrip) 43-17, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
- Chase Kirkland (Three Forks) 21-9, Sr. over Stran Lytton (Red Lodge HS) 30-13, Jr. (Fall 2:43)
B/C - 138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Levi Wagner of Three Forks
- 2nd Place - Alex Wahl of Cut Bank
- 3rd Place - Khye Gamas of Glasgow
- 4th Place - Hayden Ramaeker of Huntley Project
- 5th Place - Dane Hoover of Whitehall
- 6th Place - Layne Carter of Fairfield
1st Place Match
- Levi Wagner (Three Forks) 38-5, Sr. over Alex Wahl (Cut Bank) 40-7, So. (Fall 4:43)
3rd Place Match
- Khye Gamas (Glasgow) 47-11, Fr. over Hayden Ramaeker (Huntley Project) 36-18, So. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
- Dane Hoover (Whitehall) 37-13, Sr. over Layne Carter (Fairfield) 31-12, Jr. (Fall 1:49)
B/C - 145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Dylan Kamps of Three Forks
- 2nd Place - Kanon Branch of Cut Bank
- 3rd Place - Tucker Kaczmarek of Huntley Project
- 4th Place - Tyler Niles of Shepherd
- 5th Place - Lane Snider of Chinook
- 6th Place - Jace Oxarart of Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Dylan Kamps (Three Forks) 34-5, Sr. over Kanon Branch (Cut Bank) 41-7, Jr. (MD 15-4)
3rd Place Match
- Tucker Kaczmarek (Huntley Project) 29-13, 8th. over Tyler Niles (Shepherd) 48-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Lane Snider (Chinook) 41-15, Sr. over Jace Oxarart (Jefferson) 49-11, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
B/C - 152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - John Armstrong of Jefferson
- 2nd Place - Tommy Sawyer of Anaconda
- 3rd Place - Caden Pecora of Lincoln County
- 4th Place - Adyn Meinzen of Florence-Carlton
- 5th Place - Zach Cox of Colstrip
- 6th Place - Grady Schmidt of Huntley Project
1st Place Match
- John Armstrong (Jefferson) 50-3, Sr. over Tommy Sawyer (Anaconda) 31-6, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Caden Pecora (Lincoln County) 34-8, Jr. over Adyn Meinzen (Florence-Carlton) 24-9, Sr. (Fall 1:41)
5th Place Match
- Zach Cox (Colstrip) 41-18, Sr. over Grady Schmidt (Huntley Project) 34-16, So. (Dec 11-5)
B/C - 160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Wylee Lindeen of Huntley Project
- 2nd Place - Eli Ratliff of Thompson Falls / Noxon
- 3rd Place - Jaron Taylor of Circle
- 4th Place - Chris Graham of Conrad
- 5th Place - Hayden Vonolnhausen of Huntley Project
- 6th Place - Ian Willoughby of Colstrip
1st Place Match
- Wylee Lindeen (Huntley Project) 51-4, Sr. over Eli Ratliff (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 41-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jaron Taylor (Circle) 37-9, Sr. over Chris Graham (Conrad) 40-11, . (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
- Hayden Vonolnhausen (Huntley Project) 37-17, Sr. over Ian Willoughby (Colstrip) 17-10, Sr. (Dec 8-5)
B/C - 170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Max Hannum of Thompson Falls / Noxon
- 2nd Place - Miles Hoerauf of Whitehall
- 3rd Place - Garrett Sholley of Huntley Project
- 4th Place - Canyon Sargent of Saint Ignatius / Charlo
- 5th Place - McCoy Banner of Fairfield
- 6th Place - Mason Donaldson of Glasgow
1st Place Match
- Max Hannum (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 32-7, Jr. over Miles Hoerauf (Whitehall) 39-4, Sr. (Fall 3:40)
3rd Place Match
- Garrett Sholley (Huntley Project) 40-9, Sr. over Canyon Sargent (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 33-8, Sr. (MD 8-0)
5th Place Match
- McCoy Banner (Fairfield) 36-11, Jr. over Mason Donaldson (Glasgow) 28-14, Sr. (Fall 2:45)
B/C - 182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tyler Schoen of Chinook
- 2nd Place - Brady Armstrong of Jefferson
- 3rd Place - Camryn Mears of Malta / Whitewater
- 4th Place - Nathan Dunham of Fort Benton
- 5th Place - Tegan Jones of Conrad
- 6th Place - Trysten Robertson of Conrad
1st Place Match
- Tyler Schoen (Chinook) 41-0, Sr. over Brady Armstrong (Jefferson) 46-6, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Camryn Mears (Malta / Whitewater) 33-13, Sr. over Nathan Dunham (Fort Benton) 24-17, Jr. (Fall 2:59)
5th Place Match
- Tegan Jones (Conrad) 38-18, Fr. over Trysten Robertson (Conrad) 33-21, Jr. (Fall 1:46)
B/C - 205
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Spencer Gibbs of Malta / Whitewater
- 2nd Place - Leo Scafani of Whitehall
- 3rd Place - Wes Banks of Lincoln County
- 4th Place - Connor Sawyer of Cascade
- 5th Place - Colyn Johnson of Lincoln County
- 6th Place - Jeyden Sullivan of Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Spencer Gibbs (Malta / Whitewater) 52-4, Sr. over Leo Scafani (Whitehall) 37-6, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Wes Banks (Lincoln County) 25-5, So. over Connor Sawyer (Cascade) 28-6, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Colyn Johnson (Lincoln County) 36-12, Sr. over Jeyden Sullivan (Jefferson) 43-16, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
B/C - 285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Chandon Vulles of Superior
- 2nd Place - Ethan Sullivan of Cut Bank
- 3rd Place - Aidan Miller of Anaconda
- 4th Place - Riley Hume of Lincoln County
- 5th Place - Arie McLaughlin of Florence-Carlton
- 6th Place - Aries White Tail Feather of Poplar
1st Place Match
- Chandon Vulles (Superior) 33-4, Sr. over Ethan Sullivan (Cut Bank) 37-11, Sr. (Fall 1:35)
3rd Place Match
- Aidan Miller (Anaconda) 37-10, Jr. over Riley Hume (Lincoln County) 31-5, Jr. (Fall 2:42)
5th Place Match
- Arie McLaughlin (Florence-Carlton) 28-18, Jr. over Aries White Tail Feather (Poplar) 18-9, Jr. (Fall 0:48)