State wrestling: Final Class B-C team scores, individual results

State wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday at Billings Metra Class B-C Team scores: Huntley Project 201, Three Forks 154.5, Eureka 122, Jefferson 101, Cut Bank 95, Whitehall 90, Superior 73, Anaconda 72, Conrad 63, Colstrip 62, Glasgow 61, Thompson Falls 57, Malta 52, Fort Benton 44, Chinook 43, Florence 42, Fairfield 37, Plains-Hot Springs 32, Poplar 32, Forsyth 30, Baker 29, Circle 25, Big Sandy 24, St. Ignatius-Charlo 19, Cascade 17, Shepherd 17, Red Lodge 15, Choteau 14, Wolf Point 11, Bigfork 5, Columbus-Absarokee 5, Great Falls Central 5, Deer Lodge 5, Townsend 4, Shelby 4, Broadus 3, Arlee 1. Individual placing matches B/C - 103 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Baylor Burton of Huntley Project

2nd Place - Quinn Rodewald of Big Sandy

3rd Place - Brummie Boggus of Three Forks

4th Place - Richard Schmidt of Cut Bank

5th Place - Trey Starcher of Forsyth

6th Place - Cody Kuka of Glasgow 1st Place Match Baylor Burton (Huntley Project) 51-7, So. over Quinn Rodewald (Big Sandy) 31-6, 8th. (Fall 2:48) 3rd Place Match Brummie Boggus (Three Forks) 33-9, Fr. over Richard Schmidt (Cut Bank) 37-10, Jr. (MD 10-2) 5th Place Match Trey Starcher (Forsyth) 37-19, 8th. over Cody Kuka (Glasgow) 19-12, 8th. (Dec 2-0) B/C - 113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Timothy Schmidt of Lincoln County

2nd Place - Brayden Linville of Three Forks

3rd Place - Blake Lancaster of Lincoln County

4th Place - Trevor O`Hara of Fort Benton

5th Place - Isaac Skogen of Whitehall

6th Place - Wyatt Nelson of Colstrip 1st Place Match Timothy Schmidt (Lincoln County) 43-3, Fr. over Brayden Linville (Three Forks) 32-7, Sr. (Dec 5-2) 3rd Place Match Blake Lancaster (Lincoln County) 35-7, Jr. over Trevor O`Hara (Fort Benton) 31-7, Sr. (Fall 4:53) 5th Place Match Isaac Skogen (Whitehall) 33-20, Jr. over Wyatt Nelson (Colstrip) 15-14, So. (Fall 2:40) B/C - 120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Cole Rogers of Three Forks

2nd Place - Gavin Nedens of Huntley Project

3rd Place - Payne Reilly of Forsyth

4th Place - Dylan Mikesell of Jefferson

5th Place - Bradin Murphy of Cut Bank

6th Place - Micah Acker of Superior 1st Place Match Cole Rogers (Three Forks) 34-7, Jr. over Gavin Nedens (Huntley Project) 42-11, Sr. (Dec 10-7) 3rd Place Match Payne Reilly (Forsyth) 34-15, Jr. over Dylan Mikesell (Jefferson) 46-7, Jr. (Dec 3-0) 5th Place Match Bradin Murphy (Cut Bank) 24-8, Sr. over Micah Acker (Superior) 25-12, Jr. (Dec 7-0) B/C - 126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Decker Milender of Superior

2nd Place - Nate Blodnick of Anaconda

3rd Place - Navarjo Escarcega of Poplar

4th Place - Logan VanDyke of Conrad

5th Place - Mathias Hogue of Three Forks

6th Place - Derek Lachenmeier of Huntley Project 1st Place Match Decker Milender (Superior) 30-4, Sr. over Nate Blodnick (Anaconda) 38-5, Sr. (Dec 9-6) 3rd Place Match Navarjo Escarcega (Poplar) 34-8, So. over Logan VanDyke (Conrad) 43-10, Jr. (Fall 4:53) 5th Place Match Mathias Hogue (Three Forks) 35-8, 8th. over Derek Lachenmeier (Huntley Project) 34-23, So. (Dec 6-2) B/C - 132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Riley Davis of Baker

2nd Place - Cooper Lane of Huntley Project

3rd Place - John Waterbury of Plains / Hot Springs

4th Place - Ty Borge of Colstrip

5th Place - Chase Kirkland of Three Forks

6th Place - Stran Lytton of Red Lodge HS 1st Place Match Riley Davis (Baker) 38-9, Jr. over Cooper Lane (Huntley Project) 42-9, Sr. (Dec 2-1) 3rd Place Match John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) 44-5, So. over Ty Borge (Colstrip) 43-17, Sr. (Dec 7-2) 5th Place Match Chase Kirkland (Three Forks) 21-9, Sr. over Stran Lytton (Red Lodge HS) 30-13, Jr. (Fall 2:43) B/C - 138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Levi Wagner of Three Forks

2nd Place - Alex Wahl of Cut Bank

3rd Place - Khye Gamas of Glasgow

4th Place - Hayden Ramaeker of Huntley Project

5th Place - Dane Hoover of Whitehall

6th Place - Layne Carter of Fairfield 1st Place Match Levi Wagner (Three Forks) 38-5, Sr. over Alex Wahl (Cut Bank) 40-7, So. (Fall 4:43) 3rd Place Match Khye Gamas (Glasgow) 47-11, Fr. over Hayden Ramaeker (Huntley Project) 36-18, So. (Dec 8-2) 5th Place Match Dane Hoover (Whitehall) 37-13, Sr. over Layne Carter (Fairfield) 31-12, Jr. (Fall 1:49) B/C - 145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Dylan Kamps of Three Forks

2nd Place - Kanon Branch of Cut Bank

3rd Place - Tucker Kaczmarek of Huntley Project

4th Place - Tyler Niles of Shepherd

5th Place - Lane Snider of Chinook

6th Place - Jace Oxarart of Jefferson 1st Place Match Dylan Kamps (Three Forks) 34-5, Sr. over Kanon Branch (Cut Bank) 41-7, Jr. (MD 15-4) 3rd Place Match Tucker Kaczmarek (Huntley Project) 29-13, 8th. over Tyler Niles (Shepherd) 48-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1) 5th Place Match Lane Snider (Chinook) 41-15, Sr. over Jace Oxarart (Jefferson) 49-11, Sr. (Dec 6-4) B/C - 152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - John Armstrong of Jefferson

2nd Place - Tommy Sawyer of Anaconda

3rd Place - Caden Pecora of Lincoln County

4th Place - Adyn Meinzen of Florence-Carlton

5th Place - Zach Cox of Colstrip

6th Place - Grady Schmidt of Huntley Project 1st Place Match John Armstrong (Jefferson) 50-3, Sr. over Tommy Sawyer (Anaconda) 31-6, Sr. (Dec 3-2) 3rd Place Match Caden Pecora (Lincoln County) 34-8, Jr. over Adyn Meinzen (Florence-Carlton) 24-9, Sr. (Fall 1:41) 5th Place Match Zach Cox (Colstrip) 41-18, Sr. over Grady Schmidt (Huntley Project) 34-16, So. (Dec 11-5) B/C - 160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Wylee Lindeen of Huntley Project

2nd Place - Eli Ratliff of Thompson Falls / Noxon

3rd Place - Jaron Taylor of Circle

4th Place - Chris Graham of Conrad

5th Place - Hayden Vonolnhausen of Huntley Project

6th Place - Ian Willoughby of Colstrip 1st Place Match Wylee Lindeen (Huntley Project) 51-4, Sr. over Eli Ratliff (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 41-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2) 3rd Place Match Jaron Taylor (Circle) 37-9, Sr. over Chris Graham (Conrad) 40-11, . (Dec 4-0) 5th Place Match Hayden Vonolnhausen (Huntley Project) 37-17, Sr. over Ian Willoughby (Colstrip) 17-10, Sr. (Dec 8-5) B/C - 170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Max Hannum of Thompson Falls / Noxon

2nd Place - Miles Hoerauf of Whitehall

3rd Place - Garrett Sholley of Huntley Project

4th Place - Canyon Sargent of Saint Ignatius / Charlo

5th Place - McCoy Banner of Fairfield

6th Place - Mason Donaldson of Glasgow 1st Place Match Max Hannum (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 32-7, Jr. over Miles Hoerauf (Whitehall) 39-4, Sr. (Fall 3:40) 3rd Place Match Garrett Sholley (Huntley Project) 40-9, Sr. over Canyon Sargent (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 33-8, Sr. (MD 8-0) 5th Place Match McCoy Banner (Fairfield) 36-11, Jr. over Mason Donaldson (Glasgow) 28-14, Sr. (Fall 2:45) B/C - 182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Tyler Schoen of Chinook

2nd Place - Brady Armstrong of Jefferson

3rd Place - Camryn Mears of Malta / Whitewater

4th Place - Nathan Dunham of Fort Benton

5th Place - Tegan Jones of Conrad

6th Place - Trysten Robertson of Conrad 1st Place Match Tyler Schoen (Chinook) 41-0, Sr. over Brady Armstrong (Jefferson) 46-6, So. (Dec 3-2) 3rd Place Match Camryn Mears (Malta / Whitewater) 33-13, Sr. over Nathan Dunham (Fort Benton) 24-17, Jr. (Fall 2:59) 5th Place Match Tegan Jones (Conrad) 38-18, Fr. over Trysten Robertson (Conrad) 33-21, Jr. (Fall 1:46) B/C - 205 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Spencer Gibbs of Malta / Whitewater

2nd Place - Leo Scafani of Whitehall

3rd Place - Wes Banks of Lincoln County

4th Place - Connor Sawyer of Cascade

5th Place - Colyn Johnson of Lincoln County

6th Place - Jeyden Sullivan of Jefferson 1st Place Match Spencer Gibbs (Malta / Whitewater) 52-4, Sr. over Leo Scafani (Whitehall) 37-6, Sr. (Dec 3-2) 3rd Place Match Wes Banks (Lincoln County) 25-5, So. over Connor Sawyer (Cascade) 28-6, Sr. (Dec 4-2) 5th Place Match Colyn Johnson (Lincoln County) 36-12, Sr. over Jeyden Sullivan (Jefferson) 43-16, Sr. (Dec 6-2) B/C - 285 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Chandon Vulles of Superior

2nd Place - Ethan Sullivan of Cut Bank

3rd Place - Aidan Miller of Anaconda

4th Place - Riley Hume of Lincoln County

5th Place - Arie McLaughlin of Florence-Carlton

6th Place - Aries White Tail Feather of Poplar 1st Place Match Chandon Vulles (Superior) 33-4, Sr. over Ethan Sullivan (Cut Bank) 37-11, Sr. (Fall 1:35) 3rd Place Match Aidan Miller (Anaconda) 37-10, Jr. over Riley Hume (Lincoln County) 31-5, Jr. (Fall 2:42) 5th Place Match Arie McLaughlin (Florence-Carlton) 28-18, Jr. over Aries White Tail Feather (Poplar) 18-9, Jr. (Fall 0:48)

