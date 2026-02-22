State AA wrestling: Kael Aguayo's historic quartet spurs Billings West to 4th straight title

BILLINGS — Kael Aguayo entered Saturday night having won three consecutive Class AA state championships, but he'd never won a final by way of pin.

Now he has.

Photos: Champions crowned at 2026 state wrestling tournament

Aguayo capped his stellar high school career with a second-round pin over Gallatin's John Jackson at 150 pounds Saturday to become a member of Montana's four-timers club.

"I've never pinned that kid before ... and I've never actually pinned a kid in the finals, so it was a great experience that I've never felt before," he told MTN Sports with a smile.

Aguayo became Montana's 43rd four-time individual champion, celebrating a long hug with his dad moments after on the floor before climbing into the First Interstate Arena stands to hug his mom and celebrate with family. He closed his junior and senior seasons unbeaten.

Meantime, Cael Floerchinger earned his third State AA championship in a tech fall victory over Helena Capital's Wyatt Schull. The junior from Great Falls High closed his season with a flawless 28-0 record and now has a shot at becoming Montana's next four-timer next year.

"It's the time I put in. I think I take very few days off year-round and it pays off," Floerchinger told MTN Sports while wearing his third gold medal.

Billings West earned its fourth straight team championship with 237 points followed by Gallatin's 208.5. Kalispell Flathead (196), Butte (183) and Great Falls High (164) rounded out this year's top five.

