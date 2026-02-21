State AA wrestling: Kael Aguayo's bid for 4 continues; Billings West in control

BILLINGS — The Billings West boys put five wrestlers into the championship round, including Kael Aguayo who is looking to cement himself in Montana's illustrious four-time champions club.

Aguayo made quick work of his semifinal opponent on Friday afternoon at First Interstate Arena in Billings, as the three-time defending state champion defeated Jasper Bench of Kalispell Flathead with a first-period pin.

WATCH THE SEMIFINAL HIGHLIGHTS:

State AA wrestling: Aguayo's bid for 4-peat continues, West in control of team race

Joining Aguayo in the championship round are teammates Jack Ryan (165 pounds), Josh Garcia (175), Gabe Rosales (190) and Peyton Cicero (215).

West has amassed 214 team points through Friday to sit in first place. Kalispell Flathead is in second with 176 points while Gallatin is in third with 143.5.

Photos: Semifinal round of the state wrestling tournaments

For complete results through two days of the Class AA boys state tournament, click here.

