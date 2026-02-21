State girls wrestling: Pair of juniors on track to 3-peat; Billings Senior rolling

BILLINGS — The sixth high school girls state wrestling tournament in Montana history is now a day from wrapping up.

The semifinal round saw Billings Senior build a comfortable cushion as the Broncs look to earn a fourth-straight team title.

WATCH THE SEMIFINAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Girls State Wrestling: Pair of juniors on track to three-peat, Senior rolling

Senior leads the Class AA field with 177.5 points. Miles City is in first place in the Class A race with 124.5 points as the Cowgirls look to repeat. Baker leads Class B with 64 points —with the Spartans chasing a third straight title — and Fort Benton is at the top of the Class C standings with 74 points.

Photos: Semifinal round of the state wrestling tournaments

The Broncs will see four wrestlers battle for state titles on Saturday, including junior Meadow Mahlmeister who won her semifinal by first-round pin. She's looking to three-peat and stay on track to become one of Montana's first high school four-time girls champions.

Hayley Petersen, a junior from Simms, is also looking to follow a similar course as Mahlmeister as she seeks a third-straight title, winning her semifinal with a second-round pin.

For complete results through two days of the girls state tournament, click here.

