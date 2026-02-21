High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Wrestling

Actions

State girls wrestling: Pair of juniors on track to 3-peat; Billings Senior rolling

Meadow Mahlmeister
Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings Senior's Meadow Mahlmeister, left, competes during the Montana All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.
Meadow Mahlmeister
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — The sixth high school girls state wrestling tournament in Montana history is now a day from wrapping up.

The semifinal round saw Billings Senior build a comfortable cushion as the Broncs look to earn a fourth-straight team title.

WATCH THE SEMIFINAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Girls State Wrestling: Pair of juniors on track to three-peat, Senior rolling

Senior leads the Class AA field with 177.5 points. Miles City is in first place in the Class A race with 124.5 points as the Cowgirls look to repeat. Baker leads Class B with 64 points —with the Spartans chasing a third straight title — and Fort Benton is at the top of the Class C standings with 74 points.

Photos: Semifinal round of the state wrestling tournaments

The Broncs will see four wrestlers battle for state titles on Saturday, including junior Meadow Mahlmeister who won her semifinal by first-round pin. She's looking to three-peat and stay on track to become one of Montana's first high school four-time girls champions.

Hayley Petersen, a junior from Simms, is also looking to follow a similar course as Mahlmeister as she seeks a third-straight title, winning her semifinal with a second-round pin.

For complete results through two days of the girls state tournament, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
mts-scoreboard.png

Results from around the state