State A wrestling: With sizeable lead, Sidney nearing return to mountaintop

BILLINGS — Coach Guy Melby said in January that Sidney's three-year run without a first-place state wrestling trophy was "too long."

The Eagles may not need to wait another 24 hours to return to the Class A mountaintop.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Class A wrestling: Sidney guys nearing return to mountaintop

Sidney, which has 200 points through Friday, will have six individuals wrestling for state titles on Saturday afternoon at the state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Ty Schepens (165), Eli Lonski (110), Bodee Bright (126), Brenner Mullin (144), Brody Keysor (150) and Aaron Schmitz (157) will represent the Eagles in the championship round.

Hardin sits in second with 165 points and will have five wrestlers in the championship round on Saturday, all trying to add titles to their resumes.

Photos: Semifinal round of the state wrestling tournaments

Bruno Pallone (215), Cody Kills on Top (285), Jesse Grossman (118), Chris Grossman (144) and Cale Nedens (150) will represent the Bulldogs.

Laurel sits in third with 140.5 points, as the Locomotives are eyeing a third consecutive Class A team title.

For complete results through two days of the Class A boys state tournament, click here.