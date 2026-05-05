Track and field notebook: Athletes take aim at state-best marks, meet records as season ramps up

MISSOULA — The high school track and field season is in the midst of one of the most exciting stretches of the regular season.

The 26th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet was last Tuesday in Missoula, and the Shriners Invitational took place last Friday in Glendive. This week, there's the Midland Roundtable Top 10 in Laurel, the 44th annual Norm Girard Top 10 in Sidney and the Cascade Top 8 in Great Falls — not to mention the Al Walker Memorial Stillwater, Archie Roe and KLH Memorial meets this weekend.

All that is to say, we're getting the state's top athletes facing off in head-to-head competition, and they're delivering impressive performances. At least 12 athletes (excluding relays) recorded state-best marks last week, including five at the prestigious Russ Pilcher Top 10 and three at the Shriners Invitational.

Freshman Addison Kegel, Class C jumpers shine at Shriners Invitational

Let's start with the Shriners Invitational, which featured Class A, B and C teams as well as programs from North Dakota. Billings Central runner Addison Kegel continued her phenomenal freshman campaign and won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 50.55 seconds. She won the race by nearly 20 seconds and holds the fastest time on Montana soil this season by more than 12 seconds. (Kalispell Glacier's Ada Thiel, another freshman, ran a personal-best time of 4:53.63 at the Arcadia Invitational in California. Her best time in the state is 5:02.79.)

Kegel, who set the Class A record at last fall's state cross country meet, has quickly put her name beside the likes of Christina Aragon, Bryn Morley and Annie Hill in Montana's track and field annals. Kegel's 4:50.55 is the fastest by a Treasure State girl since Morley ran a 4:49.41 in 2018.

A pair of long jumpers also had a good day at the Shriners Invitational, with Class C athletes Jolee Klempel and Johnslee Pierre each marking state-leading jumps. Richey-Lambert's Klempel, who co-owns the Class C long jump record at 17-9½, popped a personal-best jump of 18 feet, 10¼ inches. It was part of a massive day for Klempel, who also won the 100-meter hurdles (15.44 seconds), shot put (36-10) and triple jump (36-4¼) to help the Fusion win the team trophy over Class A teams Miles City, Billings Central, Lewistown and Sidney.

Pierre, the multi-sport standout from Lustre Christian, vaulted to the top of the boys long jump leaderboard with a 23-9 mark. Pierre hasn't competed in many meets this season, but when he has, he's shown he's one of the best athletes in Class C. At the Shriners Invitational, he also won the 110-meter hurdles in a personal-best time of 15.31 seconds.

Meet records, state-best marks fall at Russ Pilcher Top 10

On the opposite side of the state, athletes took aim at a number of records at the Russ Pilcher Top 10. In addition to the five state-best marks set, athletes broke seven meet records. Read more on those records here.

Missoula Hellgate's Elly Reed and Superior's Landon Richards shined in the high jump, with Reed setting the meet record and taking over the top spot on the girls leaderboard with a jump of 5-7¼ and Richards being the first boy this season to clear 6-8.

On the track, Annalise Lewis of Hamilton clocked a 2:12.57 in the girls 800-meter run, and Ginger Bergland of Whitefish went 44.66 in the girls 300-meter hurdles. Bergland has Class A's top times in both hurdles. Her 15.09 at the Top 10 placed third in the race but leads Class A this season.

And Bigfork's Robert Merchant blazed a 21.71 in the boys 200-meter dash. Merchant, who also clocked a 10.99 to place second in the 100, owns Class A's fastest times in both sprints and added the classification's fastest 400 (49.75) at the Bigfork Invitational.

Belgrade's Wilson Schmidt, Gallatin's Kate Breeding impress at Gallatin County Championship

The Gallatin County Championship at Belgrade saw two athletes set new state standards. In his first time running the 800 this season, Belgrade's Wilson Schmidt clocked a time of 1:52.75. That's about 2.5 seconds off his personal-best time of 1:50.21, which he ran at last year's state meet to win the individual championship. He's also the reigning Class AA champion in the 1,600.

Kate Breeding of Gallatin was a multiple-event winner at the Gallatin County Championship, recording the best javelin and shot put marks. She threw the jav 139-0, setting a new personal best by more than six feet and taking over the top spot on the state leaderboard. She also won the shot put with a throw of 43-0, which was just one inch shy of her personal-best and state-leading put of 43-1. Breeding this season has won the shot with marks between 42-0 and 43-1 at every meet in which she's competed.

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