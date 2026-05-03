LAUREL — By the slimmest of margins, the Townsend girls edged Huntley Project and Big Timber for the team title on Saturday at the Harlo/Park City Invite in Laurel.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Townsend girls edge Huntley Project, Big Timber for Harlo/Park City Invite title

The Bulldogs finished with 55 points, while second-place Project finished with 54 and Big Timber finished with 51.5

In the final event of the day, the 1,600-meter relay, the Townsend girls finished fourth, securing just enough points to win. Big Timber won the relay while Project finished second.

The Bulldogs won the 400-meter relay and got a strong performance from Kaitlyn Noyes, who placed second in the 200-meter dash, second in the 400-meter dash, second in the high jump and third in the triple jump.

The Columbus boys lapped the field Saturday, finishing with 125 points. Red Lodge finished second with 46.

Sophomore Buck Prather had another banner day for the Cougars, winning the 100, 200, anchored both winning relay teams and finished second in the long jump.

Full results can be found here.