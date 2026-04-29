MISSOULA — Records fell left and right as some of the top track and field athletes from around Montana descended on MCPS Stadium on Tuesday for the 26th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10.

The sun broke through with some scattered rain on a day that felt a lot like spring in Montana. In all, seven meet records were broken.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

7 records fall at 26th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 in Missoula

Frenchtown's Henry Griffin was the star of the day as he set new meet records in a pair of throwing events. He went 59 feet, 9 ½ inches in the shot put, breaking the previous mark of 58-4 set in 2018 by Helena Capital's Justin Jenks. Griffin broke a 15-year-old record in the discus with a throw of 186-2, which snapped the previous mark of 181-7 set in 2011 by Brandon Forson of Deer Lodge.

The girls discus record which had stood since 1999 also fell courtesy of Seeley-Swan's Lilly Boyd, who went 149-4. The previous mark was 146-5 set by Bree Fuqua of Polson.

Photos: 2026 Russ Pilcher Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula

Helena's Quinlyn Simmons set a new mark in the girls 100-meter dash in 12.31 seconds, breaking the time of 12.37 set by Brooke Zetooney of Whitefish in 2024.

Bigfork's Robert Merchant set a new 200 record in 21.71 seconds, snapping an 11-year-old mark set by Dalton Daum of Butte in 2015 of 21.85. Polson's Morgan Delaney broke an eight-year-old record in the girls 3,200 with a time of 10:36.20 seconds that was previously held by Annie Hill of Kalispell Glacier in 2018 with a time of 10:38.08.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the 2026 Russ Pilcher Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

In the girls high jump, the meet record had stood for 12 years, but Missoula Hellgate's Elly Reed set a new meet and school standar at 5-7¼. Jane Booth of Corvallis set the previous record of 5-6 in 2014.

Superior's Landon Richards went 6-8 to win that event on the boys side, nearly setting a record himself as he tried to best Avery Stiles of Jefferson's mark of 6-9¼ set in 2019.

Other winners included Capital's Cooper Nelson in the boys 100, and Frenchtown's Blake Hardy in the girls 200. Nelson also anchored the Bruins winning short relay while Simmons sealed it for the Bengals as well.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the 2026 Russ Pilcher Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Adam Guajardo of Missoula Big Sky inched out a win in a great boys 400-meter race, as did Dacia Benkelman of Glacier on the girls side.

Axel Kowalski of Helena took the win in the boys 800, while Annalise Lewis from Hamilton cruised to the win as well.

Cord Greer of Plains picked up the boys win in the 1,600, while David DiGiallonardo made it a Polson sweep in the 3,200. Glacier's Ada Thiel also added a win in the girls 1,600.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the 2026 Russ Pilcher Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

In the hurdles, Helena Capital's Oliver Mow won the boys 110s while Madigan Hurlbert of Florence won the girls 100s. In the 300 hurdles, Kruz Robinson of Glacier and Ginger Bergland of Whitefish were your winners there.

Glacier's Allie Krueger won in the girls shot put, while Allie Muffick took the victory in the girls javelin throw. Helena's Auston Rowe added a win on the boys side in the javelin.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the 2026 Russ Pilcher Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Hamilton's Aubrey Korst got the job done in the girls pole vault, and in the jumps, Ella Varner of Corvallis and Ryan Hanson of Butte were the long jump victors. It was Tamret Savik of Bigfork and Reagan Johnstone of Stevensville picking up the wins in the triple jump. Jefferson's Cooper Mikesell also was the winner on the day in the boys pole vault.

And to round it out, Darby's boys took home the win in the 1,600-meter relay, as did Glacier's girls to close out the meet.

