State A track: Athletes sizzle as records come crashing down on Day 1 in Laurel

LAUREL — If Addison Kegel's cross country exploits in the fall weren't enough of a hint, the opening day of the Class A state track and field meet was more than enough proof of the freshman's ability as a distance-running dynamo.

Billings Central's Kegel won both the 800- and 3,200-meter races in record-breaking fashion Friday at the LHS Sports Complex to officially establish herself on the high school track stage.

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State A track: Billings Central's Kegel, Laurel's Burrows shatter records

She won the 800 in 2:09.88 to shatter the previous Class A mark of 2:12.35 set last year by Miles City's Payton Frame. In the 3,200, Kegel prevailed with a time of 10:31.86, which easily bested the previous Class A standard of 10:47.33, established in 2019 by Polson's Brea Fissell.

"It's so incredible, and it's just proof of my amazing coaches and the great program I'm in," said Kegel, who won the Class A cross country title last October and had a top-11 finish at Nike Cross Nationals in November.

"Each season that I get to be at Central I should savor and cherish," Kegel added when asked about what she might accomplish in the years ahead. "It's all great opportunities to run and get better."

Photos: Day 1 of the 2026 Class A/C state track and field meet in Laurel

Kegel's two records were part of an overall banner day for Class A athletes, as three other records also tumbled.

Most notably, Sidney's Morgan Kindopp broke the all-class mark in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet, ¼ inches to break the previous all-class record of 13-0 set by Helena High's Shannon Agee in 1998. It also broke the Class A mark of 12-4 established in 2000 by the one who started the championship pole vaulting tradition in Sidney — Leila Ben Youssef.

It was a three-peat for Kindopp, who is set to join the track and field team at the University of Montana.

Meanwhile, Bigfork's Robert Merchant took down a longstanding Class A record in the 400 meters, racing to a title-winning time of 47.89. That broke the prior record of 48.1 set by Miles City's Jeff Muri in 1976.

And in the boys long jump, Laurel's Bridger Burrows established a new Class A mark with a jump of 23-2¾, besting a long-held record of 22-11¾ set in 1979 by Hamilton's Lonnie Gillette. Burrows' best jump on Friday was 23-9¼, which would have set the all-class record but according to officials was deemed to be wind aided.

Elsewhere, Hamilton's Gracie Werst won her second consecutive girls shot put title on Friday. Werst sent the shot 42-6¾ for an emphatic repeat championship in front of a large cheering section.

"This is my third time beating my own record," Werst said with a smile. "So, it's a good way to end my senior year. It's a good feeling to be able to have so many supporters out there watching. I feel like Hamilton High School is a very supportive, tight-knit group ... it's a really nice feeling."

In boys pole vault, Teegan Solomon of Havre came away victories at a height of 13-6, and he seemed proud of the progress he made throughout his career. It was Solomon's first title, and he leaves on top as a senior.

"It's just a lot coming from 9-6 my freshman year to be here now," he said. "I was hoping for a little bit better (Friday) since I got 14 (feet) last week, but it's a state title, so you can't really be mad."

The Class A state track and field meet concludes Saturday at the LHS Sports Complex. For results, click here.

Class A gold medalists through Friday

Boys 400: Robert Merchant, Bigfork, 47.89

Girls 400: Macy Brandon, Havre, 56.86

Boys 800: Finn Schretenthaler, Livingston, 1:53.45

Girls 800: Addison Kegel, Billings Central, 2:09.88

Boys 3,200: Grey Piseno, Billings Central, 9:24.12

Girls 3,200: Addison Kegel, Billings Central, 10:31.86

Boys high jump: Tamret Savik, Bigfork, 6-6

Girls long jump: Ella Varner, Corvallis, 18-10¾

Boys long jump: Bridger Burrows, Laurel, 23-2¾

Girls high jump: Bailey Leuthard, East Helena, 5-2

Boys javelin: Darrell Lefthand, Hardin, 192-0

Girls shot put: Gracie Werst, Hamilton, 42-6¾

Boys shot put: Henry Griffin, Frenchtown, 59-1

Girls pole vault: Morgan Kindopp, Sidney, 13-0¼

Boys pole vault: Teegan Solomon, Havre, 13-6

