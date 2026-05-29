Photos: Day 1 of the 2026 Class A and C state track and field meet in Laurel

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Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

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