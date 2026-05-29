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Photos: Day 1 of the 2026 Class A and C state track and field meet in Laurel

DSC06717.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06747.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06605.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06590.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06603.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06604.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06577.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06582.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06564.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06567.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06569.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06546.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06548.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06555.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06538.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06542.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06524.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06532.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06534.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 6.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06623.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 7.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06519.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 4.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 5.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 1.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Johnslee Pierre Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 3.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06694.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Addison Kegel Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06709.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06679.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06689.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06658.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06663.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06637.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06643.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports DSC06631.JPG Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Photos: Day 1 of the 2026 Class A and C state track and field meet in Laurel

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Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete at the Class A and C state track and field meet on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the LHS Sports Complex in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
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