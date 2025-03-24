Record-breaking athletes among returning track and field state champions for 2025 season

MISSOULA — The 2024 Montana high school state track and field meets rewrote the record books, and many of those record-setting athletes are back for the 2025 season.

Gallatin's Jack Murray returns after setting the all-class record in the boys discuss when he hurled a throw of 198 feet, 1 inch last spring to help the Raptors win their second consecutive team title.

Kalispell Flathead;s boys bring back three legs of a record-setting 1,600-meter relay team and two legs of a 400 relay team, as well.

And Billings Skyview's Ryan Dierenfield, Class AA's returning champion in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, is one of the fastest high school boys in the nation.

Avery Gerdes, a 2025 junior at Huntley Project, is already a two-time champion in both the Class B girls 400- and 800-meter runs, and four athletes are chasing their third consecutive titles as seniors: Blaine Downing of Saco in the Class C boys pole vault, Shelbi LaBrie of Whitewater in the Class C girls 1,600, Madilyn Todorovich of Helena in the Class AA girls 300 hurdles and Alexis Deming of Plains in the Class B girls discus.

A handful of now-sophomores will also look to add their second titles this spring.

Annalise Lewis of Hamilton (Class A girls 800 and 1,600), Aleigha Child of Hamilton (Class A girls 3,200), Natalie Hodgskiss of Choteau (Class B girls 1,600), Brynn Kammerzell of Chester-Joplin-Inverness (Class C girls high jump), Ben Bird of Hardin (Class A boys 1,600), Banyan Johnston of Columbia Falls (Class A boys high jump) and Rusch Yeager of Choteau (Class B boys high jump) won state championships last year as freshmen.

Below is a list of the returning state champions, compiled from the official 2024 results. Also included are returning athletes who won 2023 titles but may not have won in 2024. Please email scores@montanasports.com.com with any errors or omissions.

BOYS

Team champions

Class AA — Gallatin (two-time champion, tied with Helena Capital in 2023)

Class A — Corvallis (two-time champion)

Class B — Jefferson (four-time champion)

Class C — Belt

100

Class AA — Ryan Dierenfield, Billings Skyview, 10.88 (senior in 2025)

200

Class AA — Ryan Dierenfield, Billings Skyview, 21.98 (senior in 2025)

400

Class AA — William Hollensteiner, Kalispell Flathead, 48.23 (senior in 2025)

Class B — Isaac Bates, Florence, 50.5 (senior in 2025); Cole Kramer, Ennis (2023 Class C champion, senior in 2025)

Class C — Blaine Downing, Saco, 50.64 (senior in 2025)

800

Class AA — Wilson Schmidt, Belgrade (2023 champion, junior in 2025)

Class B — Kyler Holinde, Glasgow, 1:57.54 (senior in 2025)

Class C — Shaphan Hubner, Manhattan Christian (2023 champion, senior in 2025)

1,600

Class A — Ben Bird, Hardin, 4:17.71 (Class A record) (sophomore in 2025); Greyson Piseno, Billings Central (2023 champion, junior in 2025)

Class C — Shaphan Hubner, Manhattan Christian (2023 champion, senior in 2025)

3,200

Class A — Finn Schretenthaler, Livingston, 9:32.30 (junior in 2025); Greyson Piseno, Billings Central (2023 champion, junior in 2025)

Class B — Kyler Harris, Florence (2023 champion, senior in 2025)

110 hurdles

Class AA — Gavin Mow, Helena Capital, 14.68 (senior in 2025); Ethan Anderson, Kalispell Glacier (2023 champion, senior in 2025)

300 hurdles

Class B — Caleb Stosich, Big Timber, 40.32 (senior in 2025)

Class C — Johnslee Pierre, Lustre Christian (2023 champion, junior in 2025)

400 relay

Class AA — Kalispell Flathead, 41.47 (all-class state record)

Class A — Havre, 42.47

Class B — Red Lodge, 42.96

Class C — Harlowton-Ryegate, 44.05

1,600 relay

Class AA — Kalispell Flathead, 3:15.92 (all-class state record)

Class A — Columbia Falls, 3:25.20

Class B — Red Lodge, 3:27.82

Class C — Belt, 3:28.66

Long jump

None

Triple jump

Class B — Ethan Stack, Missoula Loyola, 44-02¼ (senior in 2025)

High jump

Class AA — Aayden Simmons, Helena (2023 champion, senior in 2025)

Class A — Banyan Johnston, Columbia Falls, 6-00 (sophomore in 2025)

Class B — Rusch Yeager, Choteau, 6-02 (sophomore in 2025); Hunter Stevens, Jefferson (2023 champion, senior in 2025)

Pole vault

Class C — Blaine Downing, Saco, 15-03 (Class C record) (two-time champion, senior in 2025)

Shot put

None

Discus

Class AA — Jack Murray, Gallatin, 198-01 (all-class state record) (senior in 2025)

Class A — Lane Voermans, Columbia Falls (2023 champion, senior in 2025)

Javelin

Class AA — Tyler Crum, Helena Capital, 174-04 (senior in 2025

GIRLS

Team champions

Class AA — Helena (three-time champion)

Class A — Corvallis (two-time champion)

Class B — Huntley Project

Class C — Roberts and Savage (tie)

100

Class A — Kaydance Reiter, Havre, 12.27 (senior in 2025)

200

Class AA — Alivia Rinehart, Kalispell Flathead, 25.59 (senior in 2025)

400

Class AA — Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 57.82 (senior in 2025); Hazel Bishop, Helena (2023 champion, junior in 2025)

Class B — Avery Gerdes, Huntley Project, 57.64 (two-time champion, junior in 2025)

800

Class AA — Isabel Ross, Gallatin, 2:13.82 (2023 champion, senior in 2025)

Class A — Annalise Lewis, Hamilton, 2:16.21 (sophomore in 2025)

Class B — Avery Gerdes, Huntley Project, 2:17.64 (two-time champion, junior in 2025)

1,600

Class A — Annalise Lewis, Hamilton, 5:10.59 (sophomore in 2025); Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin (2023 champion, sophomore in 2025)

Class B — Natalie Hodgskiss, Choteau, 5:15.63 (sophomore in 2025)

Class C — Shelbi LaBrie, Whitewater, 5:25.01 (two-time champion, senior in 2025)

3,200

Class AA — Claire Rutherford, Gallatin, 11:07.82 (senior in 2025); Jamison Molloy, Missoula Hellgate (2023 champion, senior in 2025)

Class A — Aleigha Child, Hamilton, 11:30.86 (sophomore in 2025); Karis Brightwings-Pease (2023 champion, sophomore in 2025)

Class B — Tanae Baker, Glasgow, 11:16.98 (senior in 2025)

Class C — Shelbi LaBrie, Whitewater, 11:53.46 (senior in 2025)

100 hurdles

None

300 hurdles

Class AA — Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 44.50 (two-time champion, senior in 2025)

Class B — Caidance Merecki, Huntley Project, 45.58 (junior in 2025)

400 relay

Class AA — Helena, 48.04

Class A — Whitefish, 47.90 (Class A record)

Class B — Missoula Loyola, 48.15 (Class B record)

Class C — Belt, 50.55

1,600 relay

Class AA — Helena, 3:57.22

Class A — Whitefish, 3:58.47

Class B — Missoula Loyola, 4:02.11

Class C — Twin Bridges, 4:08.37

Long jump

Class A — Ella Varner, Corvallis, 17-06¼ (junior in 2025)

Class B — Kaitlyn Noyes, Townsend, 18-04¾ (wind-aided, but set Class B record with 18-0½ jump in prelims) (junior in 2025)

Triple jump

Class A — Ella Varner, Corvallis, 36-10¾ (junior in 2025)

Class B — Avery Gerdes, Huntley Project, 36-02¾ (junior in 2025); Cori Coombe, Joliet (2023 champion, senior in 2025)

High jump

Class AA — Madilyn Todorovich, Helena (2023 champion, senior in 2025)

Class A — MaKenna Torske, Hardin, 5-02 (senior in 2025)

Class B — Megan Copper, Columbus, 5-05 (junior in 2025); Madison O'Connor, Baker (2023 champion, junior in 2025)

Class C — Brynn Kammerzell, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 5-06 (sophomore in 2025)

Pole vault

Class A — Morgan Kindopp, Sidney, 12-00 (junior in 2025)

Shot put

Class AA — Rae Smart, Billings Skyview, 42-06 (senior in 2025)

Class C — Natalie Fisher, White Sulphur Springs, 38-09½ (senior in 2025)

Discus

Class B — Alexis Deming, Plains, 124-11 (two-time champion, senior in 2025)

Javelin

Class AA — Brityn Stewart, Butte, 130-07 (senior in 2025)

