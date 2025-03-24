Record-breaking athletes among returning track and field state champions for 2025 season

MISSOULA — The 2024 Montana high school state track and field meets rewrote the record books, and many of those record-setting athletes are back for the 2025 season.
Gallatin's Jack Murray returns after setting the all-class record in the boys discuss when he hurled a throw of 198 feet, 1 inch last spring to help the Raptors win their second consecutive team title.
Kalispell Flathead;s boys bring back three legs of a record-setting 1,600-meter relay team and two legs of a 400 relay team, as well.
And Billings Skyview's Ryan Dierenfield, Class AA's returning champion in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, is one of the fastest high school boys in the nation.
Avery Gerdes, a 2025 junior at Huntley Project, is already a two-time champion in both the Class B girls 400- and 800-meter runs, and four athletes are chasing their third consecutive titles as seniors: Blaine Downing of Saco in the Class C boys pole vault, Shelbi LaBrie of Whitewater in the Class C girls 1,600, Madilyn Todorovich of Helena in the Class AA girls 300 hurdles and Alexis Deming of Plains in the Class B girls discus.
A handful of now-sophomores will also look to add their second titles this spring.
Annalise Lewis of Hamilton (Class A girls 800 and 1,600), Aleigha Child of Hamilton (Class A girls 3,200), Natalie Hodgskiss of Choteau (Class B girls 1,600), Brynn Kammerzell of Chester-Joplin-Inverness (Class C girls high jump), Ben Bird of Hardin (Class A boys 1,600), Banyan Johnston of Columbia Falls (Class A boys high jump) and Rusch Yeager of Choteau (Class B boys high jump) won state championships last year as freshmen.
Below is a list of the returning state champions, compiled from the official 2024 results. Also included are returning athletes who won 2023 titles but may not have won in 2024. Please email scores@montanasports.com.com with any errors or omissions.
BOYS
Team champions
Class AA — Gallatin (two-time champion, tied with Helena Capital in 2023)
Class A — Corvallis (two-time champion)
Class B — Jefferson (four-time champion)
Class C — Belt
100
Class AA — Ryan Dierenfield, Billings Skyview, 10.88 (senior in 2025)
200
Class AA — Ryan Dierenfield, Billings Skyview, 21.98 (senior in 2025)
400
Class AA — William Hollensteiner, Kalispell Flathead, 48.23 (senior in 2025)
Class B — Isaac Bates, Florence, 50.5 (senior in 2025); Cole Kramer, Ennis (2023 Class C champion, senior in 2025)
Class C — Blaine Downing, Saco, 50.64 (senior in 2025)
800
Class AA — Wilson Schmidt, Belgrade (2023 champion, junior in 2025)
Class B — Kyler Holinde, Glasgow, 1:57.54 (senior in 2025)
Class C — Shaphan Hubner, Manhattan Christian (2023 champion, senior in 2025)
1,600
Class A — Ben Bird, Hardin, 4:17.71 (Class A record) (sophomore in 2025); Greyson Piseno, Billings Central (2023 champion, junior in 2025)
Class C — Shaphan Hubner, Manhattan Christian (2023 champion, senior in 2025)
3,200
Class A — Finn Schretenthaler, Livingston, 9:32.30 (junior in 2025); Greyson Piseno, Billings Central (2023 champion, junior in 2025)
Class B — Kyler Harris, Florence (2023 champion, senior in 2025)
110 hurdles
Class AA — Gavin Mow, Helena Capital, 14.68 (senior in 2025); Ethan Anderson, Kalispell Glacier (2023 champion, senior in 2025)
300 hurdles
Class B — Caleb Stosich, Big Timber, 40.32 (senior in 2025)
Class C — Johnslee Pierre, Lustre Christian (2023 champion, junior in 2025)
400 relay
Class AA — Kalispell Flathead, 41.47 (all-class state record)
Class A — Havre, 42.47
Class B — Red Lodge, 42.96
Class C — Harlowton-Ryegate, 44.05
1,600 relay
Class AA — Kalispell Flathead, 3:15.92 (all-class state record)
Class A — Columbia Falls, 3:25.20
Class B — Red Lodge, 3:27.82
Class C — Belt, 3:28.66
Long jump
None
Triple jump
Class B — Ethan Stack, Missoula Loyola, 44-02¼ (senior in 2025)
High jump
Class AA — Aayden Simmons, Helena (2023 champion, senior in 2025)
Class A — Banyan Johnston, Columbia Falls, 6-00 (sophomore in 2025)
Class B — Rusch Yeager, Choteau, 6-02 (sophomore in 2025); Hunter Stevens, Jefferson (2023 champion, senior in 2025)
Pole vault
Class C — Blaine Downing, Saco, 15-03 (Class C record) (two-time champion, senior in 2025)
Shot put
None
Discus
Class AA — Jack Murray, Gallatin, 198-01 (all-class state record) (senior in 2025)
Class A — Lane Voermans, Columbia Falls (2023 champion, senior in 2025)
Javelin
Class AA — Tyler Crum, Helena Capital, 174-04 (senior in 2025
GIRLS
Team champions
Class AA — Helena (three-time champion)
Class A — Corvallis (two-time champion)
Class B — Huntley Project
Class C — Roberts and Savage (tie)
100
Class A — Kaydance Reiter, Havre, 12.27 (senior in 2025)
200
Class AA — Alivia Rinehart, Kalispell Flathead, 25.59 (senior in 2025)
400
Class AA — Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 57.82 (senior in 2025); Hazel Bishop, Helena (2023 champion, junior in 2025)
Class B — Avery Gerdes, Huntley Project, 57.64 (two-time champion, junior in 2025)
800
Class AA — Isabel Ross, Gallatin, 2:13.82 (2023 champion, senior in 2025)
Class A — Annalise Lewis, Hamilton, 2:16.21 (sophomore in 2025)
Class B — Avery Gerdes, Huntley Project, 2:17.64 (two-time champion, junior in 2025)
1,600
Class A — Annalise Lewis, Hamilton, 5:10.59 (sophomore in 2025); Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin (2023 champion, sophomore in 2025)
Class B — Natalie Hodgskiss, Choteau, 5:15.63 (sophomore in 2025)
Class C — Shelbi LaBrie, Whitewater, 5:25.01 (two-time champion, senior in 2025)
3,200
Class AA — Claire Rutherford, Gallatin, 11:07.82 (senior in 2025); Jamison Molloy, Missoula Hellgate (2023 champion, senior in 2025)
Class A — Aleigha Child, Hamilton, 11:30.86 (sophomore in 2025); Karis Brightwings-Pease (2023 champion, sophomore in 2025)
Class B — Tanae Baker, Glasgow, 11:16.98 (senior in 2025)
Class C — Shelbi LaBrie, Whitewater, 11:53.46 (senior in 2025)
100 hurdles
None
300 hurdles
Class AA — Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 44.50 (two-time champion, senior in 2025)
Class B — Caidance Merecki, Huntley Project, 45.58 (junior in 2025)
400 relay
Class AA — Helena, 48.04
Class A — Whitefish, 47.90 (Class A record)
Class B — Missoula Loyola, 48.15 (Class B record)
Class C — Belt, 50.55
1,600 relay
Class AA — Helena, 3:57.22
Class A — Whitefish, 3:58.47
Class B — Missoula Loyola, 4:02.11
Class C — Twin Bridges, 4:08.37
Long jump
Class A — Ella Varner, Corvallis, 17-06¼ (junior in 2025)
Class B — Kaitlyn Noyes, Townsend, 18-04¾ (wind-aided, but set Class B record with 18-0½ jump in prelims) (junior in 2025)
Triple jump
Class A — Ella Varner, Corvallis, 36-10¾ (junior in 2025)
Class B — Avery Gerdes, Huntley Project, 36-02¾ (junior in 2025); Cori Coombe, Joliet (2023 champion, senior in 2025)
High jump
Class AA — Madilyn Todorovich, Helena (2023 champion, senior in 2025)
Class A — MaKenna Torske, Hardin, 5-02 (senior in 2025)
Class B — Megan Copper, Columbus, 5-05 (junior in 2025); Madison O'Connor, Baker (2023 champion, junior in 2025)
Class C — Brynn Kammerzell, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 5-06 (sophomore in 2025)
Pole vault
Class A — Morgan Kindopp, Sidney, 12-00 (junior in 2025)
Shot put
Class AA — Rae Smart, Billings Skyview, 42-06 (senior in 2025)
Class C — Natalie Fisher, White Sulphur Springs, 38-09½ (senior in 2025)
Discus
Class B — Alexis Deming, Plains, 124-11 (two-time champion, senior in 2025)
Javelin
Class AA — Brityn Stewart, Butte, 130-07 (senior in 2025)