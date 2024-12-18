Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Track and Field

Actions

Billings Skyview senior Ryan Dierenfield runs fastest indoor 60-meter time in nation

Ryan Dierenfield
Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Billings Skyview sprinter Ryan Dierenfield smiles during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Ryan Dierenfield
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — Billings Skyview sprinter Ryan Dierenfield ran the fastest high school indoor 60-meter dash in the nation on Sunday at the 2024 Spokane Speed Games, according to the website Athletic.net.

Running unattached, Dierenfield won the finals with a time of 6.68 seconds, beating second-place Eddie Bruner Jr. of Tacoma, Wash., who finished in 6.83 seconds.

Dierenfield's time is listed as the country's fastest boys high school 60-meter clocking by .07 seconds. Elijah Amenra of Archbihop Carroll High School in Washington D.C. has the No. 2 best time of 6.75 seconds, which he ran at the Virginia Beast HS Invite on Dec. 7.

Dierenfield's time would rank in the top-12 of the college 60-meter dash for this indoor season. Dierenfield won both the 100- and 200-meter races at the Class AA state track and field meet last May in Great Falls.

Dierenfield also ran a 6.69-second time in the 60-meter prelims at the Spokane Speed Games.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state