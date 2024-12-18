Billings Skyview senior Ryan Dierenfield runs fastest indoor 60-meter time in nation

BILLINGS — Billings Skyview sprinter Ryan Dierenfield ran the fastest high school indoor 60-meter dash in the nation on Sunday at the 2024 Spokane Speed Games, according to the website Athletic.net.

Running unattached, Dierenfield won the finals with a time of 6.68 seconds, beating second-place Eddie Bruner Jr. of Tacoma, Wash., who finished in 6.83 seconds.

Dierenfield's time is listed as the country's fastest boys high school 60-meter clocking by .07 seconds. Elijah Amenra of Archbihop Carroll High School in Washington D.C. has the No. 2 best time of 6.75 seconds, which he ran at the Virginia Beast HS Invite on Dec. 7.

Dierenfield's time would rank in the top-12 of the college 60-meter dash for this indoor season. Dierenfield won both the 100- and 200-meter races at the Class AA state track and field meet last May in Great Falls.

Dierenfield also ran a 6.69-second time in the 60-meter prelims at the Spokane Speed Games.

