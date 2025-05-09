Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Corvallis' Hunter Loesch, nation's top high school javelin thrower, commits to Montana

Hunter Loesch
Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Hunter Loesch of Corvallis throws the javelin at the Class A state track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Hunter Loesch
Posted

MISSOULA — Corvallis thrower Hunter Loesch, who currently boasts the nation's No. 1-ranked javelin mark among high school competitors, has committed to the track and field program at Montana.

The Grizzlies announced Loesch's commitment via social media on Friday.

Loesch uncorked a javelin throw of 214 feet, 8 inches at the Corvallis Quadrangular on May 2, giving him the No. 1 mark among high school athletes in the country and eclipsing the previous best of 213-3 by Bryson Jacobs of Adrian, Missouri.

Loesch's previous best was a throw 204-4, which occurred at the Hamilton Invitational on April 4. He has eclipsed 200 feet three times this season.

A senior at Corvallis, Loesch is in search of his first state javelin title. He placed third as a sophomore and second as a junior last year.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state