Corvallis' Hunter Loesch, nation's top high school javelin thrower, commits to Montana

MISSOULA — Corvallis thrower Hunter Loesch, who currently boasts the nation's No. 1-ranked javelin mark among high school competitors, has committed to the track and field program at Montana.

The Grizzlies announced Loesch's commitment via social media on Friday.

The best high school javelin thrower in the 𝑪𝑶𝑼𝑵𝑻𝑹𝒀 has committed to #JavU 🙌



Hunter Loesch's throw of 214-8 last week is the top mark in the U.S. at the high school level. #GrizTF | #GoGriz pic.twitter.com/TUMuG6Sp2h — Montana Griz TF & XC (@MontanaGrizTFXC) May 9, 2025

Loesch uncorked a javelin throw of 214 feet, 8 inches at the Corvallis Quadrangular on May 2, giving him the No. 1 mark among high school athletes in the country and eclipsing the previous best of 213-3 by Bryson Jacobs of Adrian, Missouri.

Loesch's previous best was a throw 204-4, which occurred at the Hamilton Invitational on April 4. He has eclipsed 200 feet three times this season.

A senior at Corvallis, Loesch is in search of his first state javelin title. He placed third as a sophomore and second as a junior last year.

