Corvallis' Hunter Loesch scores top-3 javelin finish at Nike Outdoor Nationals and USATF U20 Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Corvallis' Hunter Loesch heaved the javelin 217 feet, 4 inches (66.24 meters) on Sunday to place third overall in the event at the Nike Outdoor Nationals and USATF U20 Championships at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.
Loesch, who held the nation's longest high school distance in the javelin at 219-11 from his performance at the Western A divisional meet in Polson on May 17, finished behind champion Bryson Jacobs of Adrian, Mo., and runner-up Nolan Carey of Corry, Pa.
Jacobs' winning throw was 220-3 (67.13 meters) while Carey's heave was measured at 220-2 (67.1 meters).
Loesch, a senior this past academic year, won the 2025 Class A state title in the javelin with a throw of 209-4. He initially reached the top of the national leaderboard with a mark of 214-8 at the Corvallis Quadrangular on May 2.
Loesch was one of several Montanans competing at this year's Nike Outdoor Nationals. Other top-10 event placers in the championship category included:
- William Hollensteiner from Kalispell Flathead, who took sixth place in the 400 meters with a time of 47.3.
- The Helena Novas' 4xMile relay team of Henry Sund, Dylan Hill, Milo Kauffman and Elliot Stimpson, who took fourth with a time of 17:33.27.
- The Helena Novas' 4x800 relay team of Chris Jenemann, Jake Matthews, Sund and Hill, who placed seventh with a time of 7:47.5.
- Boaz McKinney from Billings Skyview, who took sixth in the long jump with a mark of 22-11 (6.98 meters)