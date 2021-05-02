Fort Benton with another team sweep at Belt-Fairfield Invite

GREAT FALLS — Fort Benton topped a field of 33 teams to take both team titles at the Fairfield-Belt Invite in Great Falls.

The Fort Benton boys scored 178 total point, paced by victories from William Ullery (100, 200), Jace Thompson (pole vault), Nick Marais (long jump), Hayden Diekhans (triple jump), Colter Ball (javelin) and both relay teams.

Diekhans’ triple jump of 44 feet, 9.5 inches was a personal best by more than a foot and is the best mark in the state so far in 2021.

The Seeley-Swan and Wolf Point boys tied for second place with 118 points each.

The Longhorn girls earned 148 total points behind wins from Allie Wallace (300 hurdles), Aspen Giese (long jump) and Abby Clark (high jump). Seeley-Swan finished second in the team standings with 140 points.

Several athletes posted wins in multiple events, led by Zander Ackerman of Wolf Point who swept the distance events winning the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs. Seeley-Swan’s Walker McDonald won the shot put and discus.

On the girls side, Belt’s Lindsey Paulson earned wins in the 800 and 3200 meter runs while Seeley-Swan’s Klaire Kovatch won the shot put, discus and anchored the Blackhawk’s 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay teams.

RELATED: PHOTOS FROM THE BELT-FAIRFIELD INVITE

Complete results found below.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Fort Benton - 148

2. Seeley-Swan - 140

3. Conrad - 113

4. Glasgow - 88

5. Malta - 80

6. Choteau - 70

7. Wolf Point - 56

7. Belt - 56

9. Simms - 44

9. Great Falls Central - 44

11. Fairfield - 40

12. Chinook - 38

13. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap - 24

14. Denton-Geyser-Stanford - 20

14. Geraldine - 20

16. Poplar - 18

17. Drummond - 16

18. Cut Bank - 12

19. Cascade - 9

20. Chester-Joplin-Inverness - 6

20. North Toole County(Sunburst) - 6

22. Lincoln - 4

23. North Star - 2

Girls 100 Meter Dash Finals 1, Hanson, Chevy, Simms, 13.61. 2, Evans, Taylor, Conrad, 13.87. 3, Maughan, Emily, Seeley-Swan, 13.90. 4, Anderson, Mari, Great Falls Central Catholic, 13.93. 5, Olson, Jewel, Wolf Point, 13.99. 6, Smith, Erica, Malta, 14.13. Girls 200 Meter Dash 1, Olson, Jewel, Wolf Point, 27.68. 2, Hanson, Chevy, Simms, 27.80. 3, Clark, Abby, Fort Benton, 28.12. 4, Kovatch, Klaire, Seeley-Swan, 28.24. 5, Evans, Taylor, Conrad, 28.26. 6, Reed, Kara, Denton-Geyser-Stanford, 28.51. Girls 400 Meter Dash 1, Maughan, Sariah, Seeley-Swan, 59.34. 2, Olson, Jewel, Wolf Point, 1:01.92. 3, Neibauer, Hallie, Chinook, 1:02.24. 4, Hanson, Chevy, Simms, 1:04.51. 5, Auck, Dakota, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap, 1:04.78. 6, Westby, Blaire, Glasgow, 1:05.87. Girls 800 Meter Run 1, Paulson, Lindsey, Belt, 2:19.24. 2, Maughan, Sariah, Seeley-Swan, 2:19.96. 3, McKean, Iris, Glasgow, 2:33.22. 4, Parke, Deanna, Drummond, 2:39.07. 5, Carroll, Preslee, Cascade, 2:41.42. 6, See, Emily, Glasgow, 2:42.00. Girls 1600 Meter Run 1, Bieler, Ada, Choteau, 5:30.06. 2, McKean, Iris, Glasgow, 5:38.88. 3, See, Emily, Glasgow, 5:50.22. 4, Terry, Anna, Chinook, 5:50.89. 5, Campbell, Hamyanie, Wolf Point, 6:06.55. 6, CarryWater, Jazmyn, Poplar, 6:10.04. Girls 3200 Meter Run 1, Paulson, Lindsey, Belt, 11:53.27. 2, Gorder, Jazmin, Poplar, 12:17.22. 3, See, Emily, Glasgow, 12:38.79. 4, Terry, Anna, Chinook, 12:57.79. 5, Conley, Kyla, Seeley-Swan, 13:41.34. 6, Nau, Nikki, North Toole County(Sunburst), 13:46.19. Girls 100 Meter Hurdles 1, Maddox, Cheyenne, Fairfield, 17.29. 2, Clark, Abby, Fort Benton, 17.50. 3, Wallace, Allie, Fort Benton, 17.53. 4, Brady, Camryn, Great Falls Central Catholic, 17.54. 5, Bucklin, Claire, North Toole County(Sunburst), 17.75. 6, Reed, Kara, Denton-Geyser-Stanford, 17.90. Girls 300 Meter Hurdles 1, Wallace, Allie, Fort Benton, 49.06. 2, Reed, Kara, Denton-Geyser-Stanford, 49.36. 3, Waller, Jackie, Cut Bank, 51.56. 4, Maddox, Cheyenne, Fairfield, 53.45. 5, Becker, Guerna, Fairfield, 54.13. 6, Yakos, Gracie, Drummond, 54.26. Girls 4x100 Meter Relay 1, Seeley-Swan 'A' (Maughan, Emily 10, Ayers, Hannah 11, Maughan, Sariah 11, Kovatch, Klaire 12), 51.65. 2, Conrad 'A' (Vermulm, Lydia 11, Bartsch, Natalie 11, Shaw, Eleace 10, Evans, Taylor 9), 52.04. 3, Glasgow 'A' (Westby, Blaire 11, Tryan, Samantha 10, Graham, Tyann 11, Stulc, He'lena 11), 53.79. 4, Great Falls Central Catholic 'A' (Brady, Camryn 12, Hicks, Sareya 12, Anderson, Mari 10, Madill, Hope 9), 53.82. 5, Malta 'A' (Young, Leslie 12, Williamson, Madison 10, Kunze, Allison 10, Smith, Erica 12), 54.24. 6, Choteau 'A' (Bechtold, Elsah 12, Bieler, Ada 10, Gunderson, Emma 11, Lee, Ellie 12), 54.49. Girls 4x400 Meter Relay 1, Seeley-Swan 'A' (Maughan, Sariah 11, Ayers, Hannah 11, Maughan, Emily 10, Kovatch, Klaire 12), 4:13.66. 2, Choteau 'A' (Bechtold, Elsah 12, Bieler, Ada 10, Lee, Ellie 12, Gunderson, Emma 11), 4:34.52. 3, Malta 'A' (Warburton, Madyson 9, Young, Leslie 12, Honey, Gracie 9, Kunze, Allison 10), 4:36.87. 4, Fairfield 'A' (Kolste, Natalie 11, Pitcher, Avery 11, Jones, Tori 11, Johnson, Alexa 11), 4:37.47. 5, Drummond 'A' (Parke, Deanna 12, Parke, Bailey 9, Yakos, Gracie 10, Hauptman, Holly 10), 4:40.34. 6, Cascade 'A' (Evans, Shaylynn 12, Carroll, Preslee 10, Ludvigson, Caybree 12, Jackson, Harlie 10), 4:45.22. Girls High Jump 1, Clark, Abby, Fort Benton, 4-10. 2, Ophus, Laynee, Malta, J4-10. 3, Anderson, Mari, Great Falls Central Catholic, 4-08. 3, Lamb, Justine, Malta, 4-08. 5, Stone, Eve, Glasgow, J4-08. 6, Nelson, Lexi, Drummond, J4-08. Girls Pole Vault 1, Auck, Dakota, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap, 8-06. 2, Graham, Tyann, Glasgow, J8-00. 3, Vermulm, Lydia, Conrad, J8-00. 4, Erickson, Breauna, Conrad, J8-00. 5, Ludvigson, Caybree, Cascade, J7-06. 5, Bartsch, Natalie, Conrad, J7-06. Girls Long Jump

1, Geise, Aspen, Fort Benton, 17-00.75. 2, Evans, Taylor, Conrad, 16-04. 3, Smith, Erica, Malta, 15-10.25. 4, Kunze, Allison, Malta, 15-09. 5, Erickson, Breauna, Conrad, 15-08. 6, Shaw, Eleace, Conrad, 15-07.25. Girls Triple Jump 1, Evans, Taylor, Conrad, 33-09.50. 2, Smith, Erica, Malta, 33-01. 3, Bieler, Ada, Choteau, 32-06. 4, Erickson, Breauna, Conrad, 32-04. 5, Shaw, Eleace, Conrad, 32-03.50. 6, Franczyk, Samantha, Great Falls Central Catholic, 31-05.50. Girls Shot Put 1, Kovatch, Klaire, Seeley-Swan, 36-04.25. 2, Kalanick, Cloe, Fort Benton, 34-10.50. 3, Molinaro, Maci, Fort Benton, 34-07. 4, Hamilton, Kinley, Chinook, 33-10.75. 5, Rowland, Azzia, Geraldine, 33-07.75. 6, Miller, Jayden, Chinook, 31-11.25. Girls Discus Throw 1, Kovatch, Klaire, Seeley-Swan, 133-01.50. 2, Lords, Ahmia, Belt, 107-02. 3, Kalanick, Cloe, Fort Benton, 105-07.50. 4, Baker, Audrey, Great Falls Central Catholic, 98-05.50. 5, Weisner, Lindsey, Lincoln, 92-01.50. 6, Domire, Kaytlyn, North Star, 91-01.50. Girls Javelin Throw 1, Grove, Sadie, Choteau, 115-07.50. 2, Rowland, Azzia, Geraldine, 108-03. 3, MacDonald, Katelyn, Wolf Point, 107-09. 4, Molinaro, Maci, Fort Benton, 106-00. 5, Fraser, Abby, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 105-06. 6, Mattson, Averie, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 105-05.

BOYS TEAM SCORES:

1. Fort Benton - 178

2. Seeley-Swan - 118

2. Wolf Point - 118

4. Simms - 106

5. Belt - 104

6. Fairfield, 74

7. Cut Bank - 52.5

8. Cascade - 44

9. Malta - 40.5

10. Chinook - 36

10. Great Falls Central - 36

12. Glasgow - 35

13. Conrad - 32

14. Poplar - 24

15. Chester-Joplin-Inverness - 16

16. Valley Christian - 14

17. Valier - 8

17. Dutton-Brady - 8

19. Drummond - 4

19. Denton-Geyser-Stanford - 4

21. Choteau - 2

Boys 100 Meter Dash 1, Ullery, William, Fort Benton, 11.72. 2, Links, Stephen, Simms, 11.80. 3, Wilson, Austin, Wolf Point, 11.97. 4, Connelly, Brody, Valier, 11.99. 5, Hedges, Hayden, Cut Bank, 12.00. 6, Smith, Kaelen, Poplar, 12.05. 6, Perez, Miguel, Fairfield, 12.05. Boys 200 Meter Dash 1, Ullery, William, Fort Benton, 23.33. 2, Hoag, Owen, Seeley-Swan, 23.67. 3, Links, Stephen, Simms, 23.90. 4, Nelson, Dallin, Simms, 23.99. 5, Fetter, Brenden, Chinook, 24.01. 6, Mills, Gavin, Fairfield, 24.09. Boys 400 Meter Dash 1, Hoag, Owen, Seeley-Swan, 50.69. 2, Evans, Kaimen, Belt, 51.36. 3, Bird, Devin, Fort Benton, 53.31. 4, Mills, Gavin, Fairfield, 53.71. 5, Murray, Conor, Fairfield, 53.89. 6, Wilson, Austin, Wolf Point, 54.35. Boys 800 Meter Run 1, Ackerman, Zander, Wolf Point, 2:01.90. 2, Shelmerdine, Sawyer, Seeley-Swan, 2:07.83. 3, Sand, Dalton, Glasgow, 2:08.24. 4, Hjartarson, Jacob, Cut Bank, 2:12.91. 5, Jassen, Clayton, Belt, 2:13.38. 6, Bryant, Samuel, Drummond, 2:14.53. Boys 1600 Meter Run 1, Ackerman, Zander, Wolf Point, 4:36.83. 2, Jassen, Asa, Belt, 4:51.99. 3, Jassen, Clayton, Belt, 4:52.29. 4, Blount, Ethan, Wolf Point, 4:56.72. 5, Howell, Colter, Denton-Geyser-Stanford, 4:58.54. 6, Shelmerdine, Sawyer, Seeley-Swan, 4:58.56. Boys 3200 Meter Run 1, Ackerman, Zander, Wolf Point, 10:27.74. 2, Summers, Peyton, Wolf Point, 10:39.65. 3, SpottedWolf, Kholby, Wolf Point, 10:40.12. 4, Blount, Ethan, Wolf Point, 10:49.64. 5, Jassen, Asa, Belt, 10:51.00. 6, Parke, Scott, Drummond, 11:04.00. Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 1, Tarum, Jackson, Great Falls Central Catholic, 18.03. 2, Faith, Daniel, Fairfield, 18.21. 3, Tuinstra, Nathan, Valley Christian, 18.33. 4, Blanchard, Jonathan, Conrad, 18.45. 5, Sukut, Fynn, Glasgow, 18.51. 5, Reum, Kameron, Poplar, 18.51. Boys 300 Meter Hurdles 1, Hastings, Preston, Cascade, 43.88. 2, Shepard, JD, Belt, 44.27. 3, Faith, Daniel, Fairfield, 45.15. 4, Erickson, Tyce, Dutton-Brady, 45.68. 5, Brown, Kayson, Fairfield, 45.74. 6, Sukut, Fynn, Glasgow, 47.04. Boys 4x100 Meter Relay 1, Fort Benton 'A' (Bird, Devin 11, Diekhans, Hayden 12, Marais, Nick 12, Ullery, William 12), 45.01. 2, Simms 'A' (Flanagan, Gaven 9, McDowell, Carter 12, Nelson, Dallin 12, Links, Stephen 12), 45.35. 3, Chinook 'A' (Molyneaux, Hunter 11, Neideregger, Toby 11, Schoen, Tyler 10, Fetter, Brenden 10), 45.38. 4, Seeley-Swan 'A' (Haines, Chase 11, Kovatch, Klayton 10, Shelmerdine, Sawyer 11, Hoag, Owen 10), 46.36. 5, Cut Bank 'A' (Peterson, Skyler 10, Hedges, Hayden 11, Barcus, Brock 12, Seewald, Brant 11), 46.37. 6, Belt 'A' (Vogl, Bridger 10, Evans, Kaimen 12, Triplett, Ethan 9, Metrione, Garett 10), 46.62. Boys 4x400 Meter Relay 1, Fort Benton 'A' (Ullery, William 12, Bird, Devin 11, Diekhans, Hayden 12, Marais, Nick 12), 3:39.72. 2, Simms 'A' (Flanagan, Gaven 9, Nelson, Dallin 12, McDowell, Carter 12, Hitchcock, Chad 12), 3:42.50. 3, Belt 'A' (Vogl, Bridger 10, Shepard, JD 9, Metrione, Garett 10, Evans, Kaimen 12), 3:44.16. 4, Cut Bank 'A' (Barcus, Brock 12, Gannon, Henry 11, Hjartarson, Jacob 10, Schultz, Devin 10), 3:48.41. 5, Fairfield 'A' (Brown, Kayson 11, Faith, Daniel 11, Murray, Conor 12, Perez, Miguel 11), 3:50.19. 6, Cascade 'A' (Woodall, Conner 12, Park, Johnny 9, Waters, Gabe 12, Sawyer, Connor 10), 3:50.21. Boys High Jump 1, Neideregger, Toby, Chinook, 6-02. 2, Woodall, Conner, Cascade, 6-00. 3, Nelson, Dallin, Simms, J6-00. 4, McDowell, Carter, Simms, 5-10. 4, Mortag, Reese, Cascade, 5-10. 6, Murray, Conor, Fairfield, 5-08. 6, Tuss, Connor, Malta, 5-08. 6, Seewald, Bauer, Cut Bank, J5-08. 6, Brown, Kayson, Fairfield, 5-08. Boys Pole Vault 1, Thompson, Jace, Fort Benton, 13-00. 2, Bailey, Stephen, Glasgow, 12-06. 3, Seewald, Brant, Cut Bank, 11-06. 4, Durnell, Zack, Conrad, 10-06. 5, Lane, Tim, Fort Benton, 10-00. 6, Tryan, Ted, Glasgow, J10-00. Boys Long Jump 1, Marais, Nick, Fort Benton, 21-07. 2, Bitney, Carson, Conrad, 20-02.75. 3, Tarum, Jackson, Great Falls Central Catholic, 20-02.50. 4, Seewald, Bauer, Cut Bank, 20-00. 5, McDowell, Carter, Simms, 19-05.75. 6, Tuinstra, Nathan, Valley Christian, 19-02.50. Boys Triple Jump 1, Diekhans, Hayden, Fort Benton, 44-09.50. 2, Harmon, Kyle, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 41-00.50. 3, McDowell, Carter, Simms, 40-10. 4, Seewald, Bauer, Cut Bank, 40-05. 5, Tarum, Jackson, Great Falls Central Catholic, 40-01.75. 6, Vogl, Bridger, Belt, 40-00. Boys Shot Put 1, McDonald, Walker, Seeley-Swan, 50-10. 2, Salsbery, Cash, Malta, 46-02. 3, Bouma, Kolter, Fairfield, 43-07. 4, Lorentz, Eric, Seeley-Swan, 43-04.50. 5, Thibert, Kaidin, Simms, 42-02.75. 6, Byle, Dane, Fort Benton, 40-02.50. Boys Discus Throw 1, McDonald, Walker, Seeley-Swan, 163-10. 2, Hennes, TJ, Belt, 141-04. 3, Salsbery, Cash, Malta, 138-07. 4, Kovatch, Klayton, Seeley-Swan, 131-10.50. 5, Black, Memphis, Belt, 125-04.50. 6, Bouma, Kolter, Fairfield, 124-04.50. Boys Javelin Throw 1, Ball, Colter, Fort Benton, 155-04. 2, Pribbernow, Tyler, Poplar, 154-08. 3, Williamson, Rex, Malta, 137-08. 4, Flores, Kaelob, Fairfield, 132-09. 5, Smith, Kaelen, Poplar, 132-08. 6, Morgan, Carter, Choteau, 131-00.

