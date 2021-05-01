Watch
Photos: Belt-Fairfield Invite in Great Falls

Photos from the 2021 Belt-Fairfield Invite at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls

Photos: Belt-Fairfield Invite in Great Falls

Wolf Point's Austin Wilson wins his flight of the 100 meter dash. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Fairfield's Ava Huhn (right) runs the anchor leg of the 4x100 meter dash. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Wolf Point's Zander Ackerman won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races on Saturday. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Fort Benton's Abby Clark competes in the long jump. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Choteau's Ada Bieler (left) and Glasgow's Iris McKean battle for position in the 1600 meter race. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Fort Benton's William Ullery (center) anchors the Longhorn 4x100 meter relay team. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Seeley-Swan's Klaire Kovatch (right) anchors the Blackhawk's 4x100 meter relay team. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Choteau's Sadie Grove won the girls javelin with a throw of 115 feet, 7.5 inchesTOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Belt's JD Shepard runs the 300 meter hurdles. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Cascade's Preston Hasting's crosses the finish line to win the 300 meter hurdles. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
