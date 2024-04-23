Photos: Russ Pilcher Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
Photos from the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.
Sprinters compete in the boys 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Hudson Lembke of Missoula Sentinel wins the boys 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Hudson Lembke of Missoula Sentinel wins the boys 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Sprinters compete in the girls 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Whitefish's Brooke Zetooney (left) wins the girls 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Reghan Skogen of Helena High competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Breanna Barnes of Kalispell Glacier competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Landrie Anderson of Missoula Hellgate competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Landrie Anderson of Missoula Hellgate competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Landrie Anderson of Missoula Hellgate competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Jake Jamieson of Missoula Loyola competes in the boys pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Jake Jamieson of Missoula Loyola competes in the boys pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Trevin Olivier of Kalispell Flathead competes in the boys pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Corvallis sprinters compete in the girls 400-meter relay at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Derek Criddle of Corvallis runs in the boys 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports William Hollensteiner of Kalispell Flathead runs in the boys 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports William Hollensteiner of Kalispell Flathead wins the boys 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Hazel Bishop of Helena High runs in the girls 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Hazel Bishop of Helena High runs in the girls 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Bryar Michalson of Helena Capital competes in the girls discus at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Brooklen Kopp of Missoula Hellgate competes in the girls discus at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Alexis Demis of Plains competes in the girls discus at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Alanna Auch of Corvallis competes in the girls discus at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Olivia Lewis of Corvallis runs in the girls 300-meter hurdles at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Olivia Lewis of Corvallis runs in the girls 300-meter hurdles at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Sophia Miller of Missoula Hellgate runs the girls 800-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Sophia Miller of Missoula Hellgate wins the girls 800-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports