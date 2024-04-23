Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Track and Field

Photos: Russ Pilcher Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula

Photos from the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.

Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Sprinters compete in the boys 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Hudson Lembke of Missoula Sentinel wins the boys 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Hudson Lembke of Missoula Sentinel wins the boys 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Sprinters compete in the girls 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Whitefish's Brooke Zetooney (left) wins the girls 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Reghan Skogen of Helena High competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Breanna Barnes of Kalispell Glacier competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Landrie Anderson of Missoula Hellgate competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Landrie Anderson of Missoula Hellgate competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Landrie Anderson of Missoula Hellgate competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Jake Jamieson of Missoula Loyola competes in the boys pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Jake Jamieson of Missoula Loyola competes in the boys pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Trevin Olivier of Kalispell Flathead competes in the boys pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Corvallis sprinters compete in the girls 400-meter relay at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Derek Criddle of Corvallis runs in the boys 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula William Hollensteiner of Kalispell Flathead runs in the boys 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula William Hollensteiner of Kalispell Flathead wins the boys 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Hazel Bishop of Helena High runs in the girls 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Hazel Bishop of Helena High runs in the girls 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Bryar Michalson of Helena Capital competes in the girls discus at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Brooklen Kopp of Missoula Hellgate competes in the girls discus at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Alexis Demis of Plains competes in the girls discus at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Alanna Auch of Corvallis competes in the girls discus at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Olivia Lewis of Corvallis runs in the girls 300-meter hurdles at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Olivia Lewis of Corvallis runs in the girls 300-meter hurdles at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Sophia Miller of Missoula Hellgate runs the girls 800-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula Sophia Miller of Missoula Hellgate wins the girls 800-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Photos: Russ Pilcher Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula

close-gallery
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula
  • Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula

Share

Sprinters compete in the boys 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Hudson Lembke of Missoula Sentinel wins the boys 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Hudson Lembke of Missoula Sentinel wins the boys 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Sprinters compete in the girls 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Whitefish's Brooke Zetooney (left) wins the girls 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Reghan Skogen of Helena High competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Breanna Barnes of Kalispell Glacier competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Landrie Anderson of Missoula Hellgate competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Landrie Anderson of Missoula Hellgate competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Landrie Anderson of Missoula Hellgate competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Jake Jamieson of Missoula Loyola competes in the boys pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Jake Jamieson of Missoula Loyola competes in the boys pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Trevin Olivier of Kalispell Flathead competes in the boys pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Corvallis sprinters compete in the girls 400-meter relay at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Derek Criddle of Corvallis runs in the boys 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
William Hollensteiner of Kalispell Flathead runs in the boys 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
William Hollensteiner of Kalispell Flathead wins the boys 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Hazel Bishop of Helena High runs in the girls 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Hazel Bishop of Helena High runs in the girls 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Bryar Michalson of Helena Capital competes in the girls discus at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Brooklen Kopp of Missoula Hellgate competes in the girls discus at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Alexis Demis of Plains competes in the girls discus at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Alanna Auch of Corvallis competes in the girls discus at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Olivia Lewis of Corvallis runs in the girls 300-meter hurdles at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Olivia Lewis of Corvallis runs in the girls 300-meter hurdles at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Sophia Miller of Missoula Hellgate runs the girls 800-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Sophia Miller of Missoula Hellgate wins the girls 800-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next