Photos: Russ Pilcher Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula

Sprinters compete in the boys 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Hudson Lembke of Missoula Sentinel wins the boys 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Hudson Lembke of Missoula Sentinel wins the boys 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Sprinters compete in the girls 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Whitefish's Brooke Zetooney (left) wins the girls 100-meter dash at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Reghan Skogen of Helena High competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Breanna Barnes of Kalispell Glacier competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Landrie Anderson of Missoula Hellgate competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Landrie Anderson of Missoula Hellgate competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Landrie Anderson of Missoula Hellgate competes in the girls pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Jake Jamieson of Missoula Loyola competes in the boys pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Jake Jamieson of Missoula Loyola competes in the boys pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Trevin Olivier of Kalispell Flathead competes in the boys pole vault at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Corvallis sprinters compete in the girls 400-meter relay at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Derek Criddle of Corvallis runs in the boys 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

William Hollensteiner of Kalispell Flathead runs in the boys 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

William Hollensteiner of Kalispell Flathead wins the boys 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Hazel Bishop of Helena High runs in the girls 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Hazel Bishop of Helena High runs in the girls 400-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Bryar Michalson of Helena Capital competes in the girls discus at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Brooklen Kopp of Missoula Hellgate competes in the girls discus at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Alexis Demis of Plains competes in the girls discus at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Alanna Auch of Corvallis competes in the girls discus at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Olivia Lewis of Corvallis runs in the girls 300-meter hurdles at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Olivia Lewis of Corvallis runs in the girls 300-meter hurdles at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Sophia Miller of Missoula Hellgate runs the girls 800-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Sophia Miller of Missoula Hellgate wins the girls 800-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

