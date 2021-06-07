Charlo's Carlee Fryberger signs with Montana track and field program

CHARLO — Charlo three-sport standout Carlee Fryberger will be continuing her track and field career just down the road.

The senior signed her letter of intent to compete for the Montana track and field program just over one week after setting the Class C 100-meter hurdles record at the State C track and field meet in Missoula.

Fryberger joins the Griz program after placing in five events at the state track and field meet to end her high school career. Fryberger ran her 100 hurdles prelim in 14.78 seconds, which broke the previous Class C record of 14.92 which was set in 1999. She went on to win the 100 hurdles in 14.81.

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Charlo's Carlee Fryberger, right, wins the 100 hurdles during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula.

Fryberger also placed third in the 100- and 200-meter dashes for Charlo, took second in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the triple jump. In total, Fryberger scored all 32 of Charlo's points at the meet which placed eighth overall in the Class C team rankings.

An all-state athlete in volleyball and basketball for Charlo, Fryberger was a two-time state champion track athlete coming into 2021 with wins in the 100 dash and 100 hurdles back in 2019 as a sophomore.