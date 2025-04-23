Athletes break six records and 25th Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet

MISSOULA — Track and field athletes couldn't have asked for better weather on Tuesday in Missoula as the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 got under way at MCPS Stadium.

The top track and field athletes from across western Montana showcased their skills as records fell and others took top spots in the state. For full online results from the meet, click here.

In total, six records fell on Tuesday, starting out of the gates with Missoula Hellgate's Corbin Weltzien in the 110 hurdles. He crossed the finish line at 14.15 seconds, which broke Ethan Anderson of Kalispell Glacier's record of 14.27 which was set last year.

Kalispell Flathead's Alivia Rinehart followed that by breaking a 14-year old record in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.40, and she was also the day's winner in the 200. Her hurdles mark broke the record set by Paige Squire of Corvallis of 14.46 in 2011.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Simon Douglas of Whitefish wins the 800-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Hellgate's Sofia Szollosi shattered the record in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 12.42, breaking Amanda Foley of Whitefish's record of 12.51, while Whitefish's Simon Douglas out-sprinted the competition to take the record in the 800. with a time of 1:54.44, breaking the previous record of Henry Ballinger of Helena of 1:54.66 set back in 2023.

Flathead had another record-setter in William Hollensteiner who set the new mark with a scorching 400 and won the long jump. Hollensteiner won with a time of 48.29, which broke Kyle Nickoll of Helena Capital's record of 48.89, while Butte's Sam Henderson went 48 feet, 4.75 inches in his final attempt of the day in triple jump to break the previous mark of 45-5¾ set by Butte Central's Tyler McIntyre in 2001.

Other standouts include Helena's Madi Todorovich, who took home victories in the long and high jumps.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Kalispell Flathead's Ben Bliven (center) wins the 200-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Flathead's Ben Bliven was the winner in both the boys 100 and 200. Missoula Sentinel's Geffen Guscio cleared 15 feet in the pole vault to win, while Hamilton's Aubrey Korst went over 11 feet to win on the girls side.

A pair of state leaders held firm in their performances as Polson's Astin Brown took home the win in the boys shot put while Hunter Loesch of Corvallis cruised in the javelin.

Hellgate's Anneliese Bessette won the girls 400 and anchored the winning 400-relay for the Knights. Glacier's Alyssa Vollertsen won the girls 800, and in the 1,600, Owen Thiel picked up a win for the Wolfpack while Annalise Lewis of Hamilton was your victor on the girls side.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Anneliese Bessette of Missoula Hellgate wins the 400-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The winners in the 300 hurdles were Flathead's Lane Chivers and Ginger Bergland of Whitefish.

Gracie Werst from Hamilton won the girls shot put for the Broncs while Lane Voermans from Columbia Falls was your boys discus winner, and Lillian Boyd from Seeley-Swan won on the girls side.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Reagan Johnstone of Stevensville competes in the triple jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Stevensville's Reagan Johnstone took the top spot in the girls triple jump, while Helena's Milo Kauffman and Glacier's Lauren Bissen rounded out the day as winners in the 3,200 as did Ledge Conner of Corvallis who won the boys high jump, and Helena Capital's Kaelyn Saari won in the girls javelin.

On the relay side, Helena's boys won in the 400-relay, and the Bengals also finished out the day with a sweep of the 1,600-relays as well.

