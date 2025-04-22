Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Track and Field

Photos: 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet

Photos from the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Helena Capital's Oliver Mow competes in the 110-meter hurdles at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Corbin Weltzien (center) of Missoula Hellgate competes in the 110-meter hurdles at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Missoula Hellgate's Corbin Weltzien wins the 100-meter hurdles at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Kalispell Flathead's Alivia Rinehart (center) competes in the 100-meter hurdles at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Kalispell Flathead's Alivia Rinehart (center) competes in the 100-meter hurdles at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Kalispell Flathead's Ben Bliven (left) runs in the 100-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Missoula Hellgate's Sofia Szollosi (second from right) runs in the 100-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Whitefish's Rachael Wilmot (left) and Missoula Hellgate's Sofia Szollosi run in the 100-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Landon Richards of Superior competes in the high jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Sam Henderson of Butte competes in the high jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Ledge Conner of Corvallis competes in the high jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Owen Thiel of Kalispell Glacier wins the 1,600-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Annalise Lewis of Hamilton competes in the 1,600-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Annalise Lewis of Hamilton wins the 1,600-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Helena wins the 400-meter relay at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Alexis Deming of Plains throws the discus at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Lillian Boyd of Seeley-Swan throws the discus at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Lane Voermans of Columbia Falls throws the shot put at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Astin Brown of Polson throws the shot put at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Astin Brown of Polson throws the shot put at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Anneliese Bessette of Missoula Hellgate wins the 400-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Aubrey Korst of Hamilton competes in the pole vault at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Geffen Guscio of Missoula Sentinel competes in the pole vault at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Sam Henderson of Butte competes in the triple jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Reagan Johnstone of Stevensville competes in the triple jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Ella Varner of Corvallis competes in the triple jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Simon Douglas of Whitefish wins the 800-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Alyssa Vollertsen of Kalispell Glacier wins the 800-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Ben Bliven (center) of Kalispell Flathead runs in the 200-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Kalispell Flathead's Ben Bliven (center) wins the 200-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet Kalispell Flathead's Alivia Rinehart wins the 200-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

