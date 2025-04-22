Photos: 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet
Photos from the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
Helena Capital's Oliver Mow competes in the 110-meter hurdles at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Corbin Weltzien (center) of Missoula Hellgate competes in the 110-meter hurdles at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Missoula Hellgate's Corbin Weltzien wins the 100-meter hurdles at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Kalispell Flathead's Alivia Rinehart (center) competes in the 100-meter hurdles at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Kalispell Flathead's Alivia Rinehart (center) competes in the 100-meter hurdles at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Kalispell Flathead's Ben Bliven (left) runs in the 100-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Missoula Hellgate's Sofia Szollosi (second from right) runs in the 100-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Whitefish's Rachael Wilmot (left) and Missoula Hellgate's Sofia Szollosi run in the 100-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Landon Richards of Superior competes in the high jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Sam Henderson of Butte competes in the high jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Ledge Conner of Corvallis competes in the high jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Owen Thiel of Kalispell Glacier wins the 1,600-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Annalise Lewis of Hamilton competes in the 1,600-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Annalise Lewis of Hamilton wins the 1,600-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Helena wins the 400-meter relay at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Alexis Deming of Plains throws the discus at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Lillian Boyd of Seeley-Swan throws the discus at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Lane Voermans of Columbia Falls throws the shot put at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Astin Brown of Polson throws the shot put at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Astin Brown of Polson throws the shot put at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Anneliese Bessette of Missoula Hellgate wins the 400-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Aubrey Korst of Hamilton competes in the pole vault at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Geffen Guscio of Missoula Sentinel competes in the pole vault at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Sam Henderson of Butte competes in the triple jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Reagan Johnstone of Stevensville competes in the triple jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Ella Varner of Corvallis competes in the triple jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Simon Douglas of Whitefish wins the 800-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Alyssa Vollertsen of Kalispell Glacier wins the 800-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Ben Bliven (center) of Kalispell Flathead runs in the 200-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Kalispell Flathead's Ben Bliven (center) wins the 200-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Kalispell Flathead's Alivia Rinehart wins the 200-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports