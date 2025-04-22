Photos: 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet

Share Facebook

Helena Capital's Oliver Mow competes in the 110-meter hurdles at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Corbin Weltzien (center) of Missoula Hellgate competes in the 110-meter hurdles at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Missoula Hellgate's Corbin Weltzien wins the 100-meter hurdles at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Kalispell Flathead's Alivia Rinehart (center) competes in the 100-meter hurdles at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Kalispell Flathead's Ben Bliven (left) runs in the 100-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Missoula Hellgate's Sofia Szollosi (second from right) runs in the 100-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Whitefish's Rachael Wilmot (left) and Missoula Hellgate's Sofia Szollosi run in the 100-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Landon Richards of Superior competes in the high jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Sam Henderson of Butte competes in the high jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Ledge Conner of Corvallis competes in the high jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Owen Thiel of Kalispell Glacier wins the 1,600-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Annalise Lewis of Hamilton competes in the 1,600-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Annalise Lewis of Hamilton wins the 1,600-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Helena wins the 400-meter relay at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Alexis Deming of Plains throws the discus at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Lillian Boyd of Seeley-Swan throws the discus at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Lane Voermans of Columbia Falls throws the shot put at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Astin Brown of Polson throws the shot put at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Anneliese Bessette of Missoula Hellgate wins the 400-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Aubrey Korst of Hamilton competes in the pole vault at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Geffen Guscio of Missoula Sentinel competes in the pole vault at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Sam Henderson of Butte competes in the triple jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Reagan Johnstone of Stevensville competes in the triple jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Ella Varner of Corvallis competes in the triple jump at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Simon Douglas of Whitefish wins the 800-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Alyssa Vollertsen of Kalispell Glacier wins the 800-meter run at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Ben Bliven (center) of Kalispell Flathead runs in the 200-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Kalispell Flathead's Ben Bliven (center) wins the 200-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Kalispell Flathead's Alivia Rinehart wins the 200-meter dash at the 25th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 Track and Field Meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

