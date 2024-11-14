State A volleyball: Day 1 roundup

BOZEMAN — The Class A volleyball tournament got under way Thursday at Worthington Arena. Results from the first day are below. For updated pairings, click here.

PHOTOS: ALL-CLASS STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENTS — DAY 1

Frenchtown def. Lockwood 25-11, 25-18, 25-15

The Broncs got off to a strong start and never looked back in shutting down the Lions in three sets.

Ryan Lucier served up a team-high five aces, and her 13 kills led Frenchtown, as well. Addi Romine had 36 assists and four aces.

Frenchtown limited Lockwood to just 21 kills.

Dani Jordan led the Lions with 12 kills and 11 digs, and Gracee Hunt had 20 assists.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Frenchtown's Ryan Lucier (13) hits between Lockwood defenders during the teams' match in the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

Dillon def. Lewistown 25-22, 25-13, 25-23

Kylie Konen, Ady Creighton and Sage Tash combined for 26 of Dillon’s 33 kills to help the Beavers to the sweep of Lewistown.

Konen and Creighton led with nine kills each, and Tash followed with eight. Olivia Maunu had 4.5 blocks.

Kinzy Creighton assisted on 29 kills for Dillon, while Tyler Gibson led the team with 11 digs.

Kayla Jensen had six kills and Blythe Armstrong 16 digs and 11 assists for Lewistown, which is back at state after a six-year absence.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Dillon's Kena Sampson (3) tips the ball during the Beavers' win over Lewistown in the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

Hardin def. Bigfork 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17

Makenna Torske had team-highs for the defending state champions in kills (21), blocks (6) and digs (18) to help send the Bulldogs into the quarterfinals.

Hardin also received 10 kills from Johanna Limberhand, while three other players were in double digits for digs: Ella Carleton (18), Cherayah Spotted Bear (13) and Liberty Koyama (13). Taiya Gutptil had 32 assists.

Maddie Hayes Corona powered Bigfork with 18 kills and 21 digs. Olivia Claybourn led Bigfork with 18 digs and Taylor Howlett led with 28 assists.

Bigfork, making a Class A appearance after participating in the Class B state tournament in 2022, kept its hopes alive with the third set win before Hardin closed out the match.

