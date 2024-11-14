Photos: Day 1 of the state volleyball tournaments in Bozeman

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Bozeman Gallatin's Makayla Coleman (11) gets a block in the Raptors' first-round win over Kalispell Glacier at the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The Hardin bench watches on as the Bulldogs play Bigfork in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Belt's McKenzie Pogany (12) puts down a kill at the Class C state volleyball tournament at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Huntley Project coach Iona Stookey motions to her team during the Red Devils' match against Florence in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Bozeman's Addison Steinke (6) hits the ball over the net in the Hawks' match versus Missoula Sentinel in the first round of the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Dillon's Kena Sampson (3) tips the ball during the Beavers' win over Lewistown in the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athletes compete at the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena at Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athlete compete in the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athlete compete in the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athlete compete in the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athlete compete in the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athlete compete in the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Baker's Kyal Hadley (10) tips the ball during the Spartans' match against Shelby in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Frenchtown's Ryan Lucier (13) hits between Lockwood defenders during the teams' match in the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athlete compete in the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athlete compete in the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athlete compete in the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athlete compete in the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athlete compete in the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athlete compete in the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athlete compete in the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Athlete compete in the Montana High School Association all-class state volleyball tournaments at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine plays Big Sandy in the first round of the Class C state volleyball tournament at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine plays Big Sandy in the first round of the Class C state volleyball tournament at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine plays Big Sandy in the first round of the Class C state volleyball tournament at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine plays Big Sandy in the first round of the Class C state volleyball tournament at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine plays Big Sandy in the first round of the Class C state volleyball tournament at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next