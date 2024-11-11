2024 Class A state volleyball scores and pairings

Class A
State tournament
Nov. 14-16, at Bozeman
Thursday, Nov. 14
Match 1: Hardin vs. Bigfork, 10 a.m., first round
Match 2: Dillon vs. Lewistown, 12 p.m., first round
Match 3: Frenchtown vs. Lockwood, 2 p.m., first round
Match 4: Billings Central vs. Columbia Falls, 4 p.m., first round
Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m., quarterfinal
Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m., quarterfinal
Friday, Nov. 15
Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out
Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 12 p.m., loser out
Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 2 p.m., loser out
Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m., loser out
Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal
Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m. (loser gets fourth place)
Saturday, Nov. 16
Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 10 a.m. (loser is third place)
Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 12 p.m., championship
Match 15: Second championship, 2 p.m., if necessary