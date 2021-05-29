State B-C softball: Florence's two-out rally secures 11th program championship

FLORENCE — Florence punched its ticket to the State B-C softball championship Friday night, but the Falcons' opponent wasn’t decided until Saturday morning.

Fueled by Friday night’s loss to the Falcons, Mission-Arlee-Charlo made quick work in the third-place game, run-ruling the Stillwater Renegades of Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 12-2 in five innings to advance to the championship for another game with Florence. Stillwater earned the third-place trophy.

The Bulldogs wanted revenge over the Falcons in the championship and got on the board first with an RBI double to right center from Izzy Evans. The cleanup hitter scored two more runs in the top of the third with a single to left, extending MAC's lead 3-0.

But Florence slowly chipped away -- and then exploded in the fourth inning -- to grab a 10-4 victory to win the State B-C title.

The Falcons scored two runs in the bottom of the third, but they didn't regain full momentum until the following inning.

With two outs on the board, Florence scored six consecutive runs to retake the lead 8-3 and never looked back, winning the 11th State B-C championship in program history.

Jaidyn Larson was a major contributing factor to the Falcons' comeback win. She finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three doubles and one RBI.

Kasidy Yeaoman, Kolbi Wood and Mackenzie Little all finished with two RBI to contribute to the team's 10 runs on 11 hits.