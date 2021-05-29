State B-C Softball: Florence punches championship ticket

FLORENCE — Florence-Carlton had the home advantage Friday night as they hosted Mission-Arlee-Charlo for the State B-C semifinal, where they cruised passed the Bulldogs with a 12-5 victory advancing to Saturday’s championship game.

Kylie Kovatch continued her successful day on the pitchers mound, striking out 11 batters on 116 pitches. In Friday morning's quarterfinal game against Cut Bank, the junior clocked 13 strikeouts.

In the top of the first, MAC's Izzy Evans hit a RBI single to left field for a Bulldog lead. However, that quickly changed once Florence got their first at-bat.

Jaidyn Larson got the Falcons' momentum going with a RBI triple to right field. She scored on the following pitch thanks to Kolbi Wood's dinger to left field for a 2-1 lead.

Wood also cranked a solo home run to left field, finishing 3-4 at the plate with a team-high three RBIs.

While MAC may have lost, their road to the state championship isn’t over just yet. The Bulldogs now move down to the losers bracket where they will play Stillwater Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in the semifinals. That winner will advance to the state championship against Florence, which is set to start directly after at 11 a.m.