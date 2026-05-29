State AA softball: Lightning halts Day 1; Belgrade and Great Falls CMR advance

MISSOULA — When the first game of the Class AA state softball tournament started, the sun was bright and the sky was clear.

By the second set of games, storms rolled into Fort Missoula Regional Park.

Photos: Class AA state softball tournament gets under way at Fort Missoula

To open the tournament, Great Falls CMR defeated Kalispell Glacier 5-2 and Belgrade topped Missoula Big Sky 6-3.

Watch the video from Day 1 before delays hit:

Lightning delay ends day one of AA Softball early, Belgrade and Great Falls CMR advance

Later, Billings West led by one run against Butte after the top of the second when the lightning forced a delay. The game between Missoula Sentinel and Billings Senior had not started yet.

To pass the time during the delay, the CMR Rustlers brought out a speaker and sang songs with one another.

MTN Sports Belgrade Panthers singing to pass the time during the lightning delay.

The rest of Thursday's games were eventually postponed. For the new tournament schedule, click here.