Photos: Class AA state softball tournament gets under way at Fort Missoula
Photos from the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports