High School College More Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Softball

Photos: Class AA state softball tournament gets under way at Fort Missoula

Photos from the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

DSC_5525.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5562.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5575.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5589.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5622.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5628.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5634.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5660.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5662.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5671.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5679.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5934.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5942.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5949.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5980.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_6000.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_6006.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5696.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5718.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5793.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5813.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5826.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5830.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5853.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5854.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5871.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5872.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5882.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5912.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_5920.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_6031.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_6037.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_6052.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_6057.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_6081.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_6094.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_6109.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Photos: Class AA state softball tournament gets under way at Fort Missoula

close-gallery
  • DSC_5525.jpeg
  • DSC_5562.jpeg
  • DSC_5575.jpeg
  • DSC_5589.jpeg
  • DSC_5622.jpeg
  • DSC_5628.jpeg
  • DSC_5634.jpeg
  • DSC_5660.jpeg
  • DSC_5662.jpeg
  • DSC_5671.jpeg
  • DSC_5679.jpeg
  • DSC_5934.jpeg
  • DSC_5942.jpeg
  • DSC_5949.jpeg
  • DSC_5980.jpeg
  • DSC_6000.jpeg
  • DSC_6006.jpeg
  • DSC_5696.jpeg
  • DSC_5718.jpeg
  • DSC_5793.jpeg
  • DSC_5813.jpeg
  • DSC_5826.jpeg
  • DSC_5830.jpeg
  • DSC_5853.jpeg
  • DSC_5854.jpeg
  • DSC_5871.jpeg
  • DSC_5872.jpeg
  • DSC_5882.jpeg
  • DSC_5912.jpeg
  • DSC_5920.jpeg
  • DSC_6031.jpeg
  • DSC_6037.jpeg
  • DSC_6052.jpeg
  • DSC_6057.jpeg
  • DSC_6081.jpeg
  • DSC_6094.jpeg
  • DSC_6109.jpeg

Share

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next