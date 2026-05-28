Photos: Class AA state softball tournament gets under way at Fort Missoula

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the Class AA state softball tournament at Fort Missoula Regional Park in Missoula on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next