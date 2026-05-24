Class AA softball: 2026 state tournament scores and pairings

Class AA state softball tournament

May 38-30 at Fort Missoula Regional Park and UM Softball Field, Missoula

Thursday, May 28 at Fort Missoula

Game 1: Great Falls CMR vs. Kalispell Glacier, first round, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Belgrade vs. Missoula Big Sky, first round, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Billings West vs. Butte, first round, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Billings Senior vs. Missoula Sentinel, first round, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 29 at Fort Missoula

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, second round, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, second round, 10 a.m.

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, loser out, 12 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 12 p.m.

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 6 loser, loser out, 2 p.m.

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 5 loser, loser out, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 5 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, loser places fourth, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 at UM Softball Field

Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser, loser places third, 10 a.m.

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, championship, 12 p.m.

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, immediately after Game 14