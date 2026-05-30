State A softball: Rain delay postpones championship between Hamilton and Laurel

HAMILTON — The State A softball tournament's championship round has been postponed.

A rain delay halted state tournament play in Hamilton at 2 p.m. Saturday, just minutes before the championship game between Hamilton and Laurel was set to begin. The rain delay lasted 90 minutes before tournament officials announced that game time had been moved to a day and time to be determined.

Hamilton is the tournament host and had advanced to the championship round from the winners' half of the bracket. The Broncs beat Frenchtown 15-7 in the undefeated semifinals Saturday morning.

Laurel run-ruled Frenchtown 11-1 in the third-place game right afterward to clinch its berth to the championship round. The State A softball tournament is double elimination, meaning Laurel needs to win two in a row over Hamilton to take home the state title.

For all State A softball tournament scores and pairings, click here.