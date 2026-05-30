State A softball: Frenchtown, Hamilton advance to undefeated semifinal

HAMILTON — Despite lightning delays totaling over an hour Friday afternoon at the Class A state softball tournament, Frenchtown and Hamilton clinched berths into the undefeated semifinal.

Frenchtown beat Libby 16-1 to advance, and Hamilton beat Lewistown 9-1 after an extended lightning delay halted play after five innings. Watch the video above for highlights from both games.

Hamilton plays Frenchtown 10 a.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to the State A championship game Saturday afternoon.

For all tournament scores and pairings, click here.