State A softball: Lightning delay pauses Day 1; 4 games expected to resume

HAMILTON — A lightning delay paused game action Thursday at the Class A state softball tournament, but games are expected to resume and the first day's slate of games is still expected to be completed Thursday.

The weather delay hit shortly after 5 p.m. with second-round games between Columbia Falls and Frenchtown, and Billings Central and Libby in progress. Frenchtown and Libby won earlier first-round games to advance to the second round.

Laurel and Lockwood also won first-round games and are slated to play Lewistown and Hamilton, respectively, in second-round matchups.

MTN Sports' Jonny Walker is at Hamilton High School for the state tournament. Watch the video above for an overview of what's already happened and what's to come. Click here for updated scores and pairings.