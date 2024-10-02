Mandy Morales not expected back as Huntley Project girls basketball coach

BILLINGS — Mandy Morales is not expected to return as girls basketball coach at Huntley Project.

Huntley Project School District Superintendent Mark Wandle told MTN Sports via email Tuesday afternoon:

"There was a contract renewal timeline that was not met by some of our staff. All employees who didn’t meet this standard were given a notice of a rescinded contract. This was done verbally, in person, as well as with a written letter, and followed up with another letter.

"With administration approval we are hiring some of those people back at our next board meeting. The administrative recommendation is to open up the girls basketball contract.

"Coach Morales was not fired and we value her time and effort as a Huntley Project Red Devil."

The Huntley Project School District on Monday posted job openings to social media for both high school head girls basketball and junior high girls basketball coaching positions. The Yellowstone County News was first to report on the situation Tuesday.

Morales was named head coach at Huntley Project in the spring of 2021 and spent three seasons at the helm. The Red Devils won the Southern B divisional championship this past season before placing third at the state tournament. They also won the Southern B crown in 2023 and then placed fourth at state that year.

Expectations for the Huntley Project girls will again be high in 2024-25 with six seniors, including prolific senior guard Paige Lofing, who recently committed to play at Gonzaga.

When reached by MTN Sports on Tuesday, Morales said she did not receive notice of a Sept. 9 contract deadline, and that it is not a mutual parting of ways between her and Huntley Project.

Morales said she is going through the process of reapplying for the job, but said she does not expect to be back because of what she referred to as a lack of institutional support.

"I don't know if I would ever get rehired. It's kind of impossible right now," Morales said. "It's just really sad to not be able to finish out with (the players). I started with them in sixth grade and seeing them succeed and the growth that they've had, it's just, you know, I'm just really sad how this all came about."

"It just hurts my heart for these kids," she added. "I hope they win it all. They've done everything possible to get that close. This was — this is the year for them. I believe they're going to win it all."

Morales works as a behavioral specialist at Huntley Project through the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch.

Prior to becoming a coach, Morales was a standout player. She began her high school career at Huntley Project as a freshman but transferred to Billings West where she helped the Golden Bears to two Class AA girls basketball championships. She was Montana's Gatorade player of the year in 2004.

Morales signed to play in college at Arizona State before moving to the University of Montana, where she starred for legendary coach Robin Selvig. At UM, Morales was twice named Big Sky Conference player of the year. She scored 1,959 points and dished out 587 assists in her time with the Lady Griz.

