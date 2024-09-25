Huntley Project's Paige Lofing commits to play basketball at Gonzaga

BILLINGS — Paige Lofing, a standout basketball player at Huntley Project, has committed to play for the women's program at Gonzaga.

Lofing made the announcement Tuesday evening on her Instagram account.

A prolific guard, Lofing averaged 24 points per game last season for Huntley Project, leading the Red Devils to a third-place finish at the 2024 Class B girls state basketball tournament.

Lofing eclipsed 30 points six times last season, including a high game of 39 against Red Lodge.

Lofing will be a senior during the 2024-25 season. She is joining a Gonzaga program that went 32-4 a year ago, including a perfect 16-0 in the West Coast Conference. The Bulldogs advanced to the Portland Regional of the NCAA tournament before falling to top-seed Texas.

Lofing will be the next player from Montana to join the Gonzaga program, following behind former WCC player of the year Jill Barta of Fairfield (2014-18), and Missoula's Elle Tinkle (2012-16).

