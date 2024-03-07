State C boys: Lustre Christian, Manhattan Christian set for semifinal tilt

GREAT FALLS — The Class C boys basketball state tournament tipped off Wednesday inside Four Seasons Arena with four first-round games.

Lustre Christian defeated Melstone 51-44 in the opener, and Manhattan Christian held off Winnett-Grass Range 61-58 in the second game.

Lustre Christian 51, Melstone 44

Johnslee Pierre scored 30 points and the Lustre Christian Lions are heading to the State C semifinals for the first time in school history after a 51-44 win over Melstone.

Pierre was electric on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5 sophomore from the Bahamas hit 4-of-7 3-point attempts and threw down several highlight reel breakaway dunks. Cam Reddig joined Pierre in double-figure scoring with 10 points for the Lions.

Lustre led throughout the game and pushed the lead to 13 in the third quarter behind an onslaught of points from Pierre. But the Broncs stormed back behind sophomore stars Nolan Kamerman and Tucker Keller to cut the lead to two points in the fourth quarter. That’s when Pierre recorded a pair of back-to-back dunks to create distance and help ice the game.

Kamerman led Melstone with 18 points while Tucker added 12, all in the second half.

Last year, Lustre Christian was undefeated entering the 2023 State C tournament but fell to Big Sandy in the first round. Now the Lions are semifinal bound and will advance to face Manhattan Christian in the semifinals on Thursday night. The Broncs will face Winnett-Grass Range in the consolation bracket.

Manhattan Christian 61, Winnett-Grass Range 58

The two-time defending Class C champion (1W) Manhattan Christian Eagles eked out a 61-58 win over (2N) Winnett-Grass Range in the first round of the state tournament.

Manhattan Christian led comfortably for most of the game, but the Rams shot their way back into the game in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to two in the final minute. A potential game-tying 3 from Brady Bantz was off the mark, and the Eagles breathed a sigh of relief — earning a spot in the State C semifinals for the eighth consecutive year.

The Eagles had three players reach double figures. Carter Van Dyken led the team with 13 points while Christian Triemstra and Rance Hamilton added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Brady Bantz had 22 points to lead the Rams, with his brother Jace Bantz adding 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Manhattan Christian earns a matchup with (1E) Lustre Christian in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Winnett-Grass Range, making its first state appearance since 2009, will face (2S) Melstone at 9 a.m.