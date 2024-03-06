Photos: First round of the State C boys tournament in Great Falls
Photos from the first round of the State C tournament in Great Falls. This gallery will be updated.
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports