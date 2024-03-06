Photos: First round of the State C boys tournament in Great Falls

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next