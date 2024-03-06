Watch Now
Sports Photo Galleries

Photos: First round of the State C boys tournament in Great Falls

Photos from the first round of the State C tournament in Great Falls. This gallery will be updated.

DSC01817.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01804.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01799.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01797.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01780.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01753.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01747.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01656.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01740.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01724.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01720.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01672.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01603.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01578.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01642.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01609.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01552.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC01549.JPG Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos: First round of the State C boys tournament in Great Falls

close-gallery
  • DSC01817.JPG
  • DSC01804.JPG
  • DSC01799.JPG
  • DSC01797.JPG
  • DSC01780.JPG
  • DSC01753.JPG
  • DSC01747.JPG
  • DSC01656.JPG
  • DSC01740.JPG
  • DSC01724.JPG
  • DSC01720.JPG
  • DSC01672.JPG
  • DSC01603.JPG
  • DSC01578.JPG
  • DSC01642.JPG
  • DSC01609.JPG
  • DSC01552.JPG
  • DSC01549.JPG

Share

Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lustre Christian beat Melstone 51-44 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next