Missoula Sentinel's Lincoln Rogers earns Montana's Gatorade boys basketball honor

MISSOULA — Lincoln Rogers, a 6-foot-7, 190-pound senior guard for Missoula Sentinel, has been named the Gatorade Montana boys basketball player of the year, the organization announced Friday.

Rogers is the first player from Sentinel to win the award since his coach, Sam Beighle, earned the honor in 2018.

Rogers averaged 24.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 52% from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, according to a Gatorade news release. The Spartans won the Class AA state championship with Rogers hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds to help his team to a 47-46 overtime win over Billings West. He had 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks in the title game.

MAJOR ONIONS! Sentinel's @lincolnrog33684 buries this triple to give the Spartans the 2026 Class AA state title with a 47-46 win over Billings West #mtscores pic.twitter.com/alW9PstRP3 — Alec Bofinger (@Alecbof13) March 15, 2026

"Rogers is the best player in the state,” Billings Senior coach Drew Haws said in the release. “I’d say because of his size, skill level and what he brings to the table with his leadership, was also the best player this season.”

Sentinel went 19-3 this season.

Rogers, who has volunteered as a youth basketball coach and camp volunteer at the Josh Huestis Foundation's Montana Elite Invitational, has signed to play college basketball at Minnesota State Moorhead.

A player from Missoula has now won the Gatorade Montana boys basketball player of the year honor in three consecutive years. Prior to Rogers winning the award, Reynolds Johnston of Missoula Loyola was the back-to-back player of the year in 2024 and 2025.

Spencer Laird of Missoula Loyola won the girls award this season.